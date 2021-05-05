Cinco de Mayo queen wants to become an auto mechanic

Dinuba Cinco de Mayo queen Citlalli García is flanked to her right by first runner-up Yaretzi Corpus Solís and second runner-up Melissa Valencia and to her left by Miss Congeniality Evelyn López Castellanos. Special to Vida en el Valle

The Cinco de Mayo queen representing Dinuba has a crown and a $2,500 scholarship in hand but nowhere to go.

That’s because the pandemic has erased the Cinco de Mayo parade and the subsequent celebrations at Rose Ann Vuich Park featuring music, food and carnival rides.

That’s a bummer for Dinuba High senior Citlalli García who emerged the winner in a virtual pageant on April 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s pageant was cancelled.

“It’s sad because a lot of people I know well have been a big part of me, but they’re not going to be able to watch me live,” she said.

This year, two portions of the pageant were held outdoors with limited attendance. Contestants could only bring two family members.

“It was difficult because we actually didn’t get to experience it fully,” said García, the youngest of three daughters born to retired construction worker Gastón and his wife, Guillermina. “Like, I didn’t get to experience the judges’ reaction to what I was doing.

“Plus, I couldn’t bring along all my family to support.”

From pageant queen to auto mechanic

García is uncertain about her college plans, but has her sights set on becoming an auto mechanic.

Yes, someone who works on cars.

Why?

“I always grew up, like every other kid, wanting to be in the FBI or something like that,” she explained. “But, I want to be a mechanic because my parents’ cars are always breaking down. We have always struggled with cars, and still struggle today.”

Dinuba High School senior Citlalli García performed ‘El Toro Relajo’ during the Cinco de Mayo pageant talent competition. DEBBIE ROJAS Special to Vida en el Valle

Becoming a mechanic would mean she would fix the family car and ease those concerns.

“It’s also a career dominated by males, and I want to prove that women are just as capable,” said García.

García participated in the pageant for the first time. However, she had an inkling of what to expect because García watched an older sister participate in the 2019 pageant.

“She told me to try it because I usually just compete for singing competitions,” said García, who took up singing from her mother, who belonged to a musical group in Baja California.

García wasn’t planning on competing, but ended up competing as a way “to show off our culture. I decided to do it and represent my country, my hometown of Rosarita, Baja California.”

García was born in California, but spent the bulk of her childhood in Rosarita before her family moved to Dinuba when she was in the sixth grade.

Singing remains her passion

In the pageant, she sang ‘El Toro Relajo’ (The Messy Bull), a mariachi standard that has been recorded by the likes of Linda Ronstadt and Selena Quintanilla.

“I really like that song,” said García. “My mom was a singer, and I’ve been singing since I was 8 years old.

“I love music, and it became my passion.”

During spring break, she did visit México and got to perform at a restaurant there.

García has performed at restaurants and other events, at least until the pandemic grounded that venture. She tried out for the reality show ‘Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento’ (I Have Talent, Lots of Talent) and advanced to the second round.

“I’m going to keep trying,” she said.

García has competed on the high school soccer team (she’s a forward and wing), and is currently running hurdles for the track team.

She has been a member of the Future Farmers of America and the Ignite Club.

First runner-up in the pageant was Yaretzi Corpus Solís, while Melissa Valencia was second runner-up.

The Miss Congeniality title went to Evelyn López Castellanos.