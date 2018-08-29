Fresno’s soccer team will take on the Beast; Mexican pro team sets exhibition match

Fresno Football Club is looking at some international competition, even if it’s only a “friendly.”

The team announced on Wednesday it would host Mexico’s Club León for an exhibition Nov. 14 at Chukchansi Park.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at the park’s box office or online at tickets.fresnofc.com. The match is included in all 2018 season ticket packages and season ticket holders can buy additional tickets at a discounted rate starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.

As exhibitions, go, this is a big one.

Club León, which has the nickname La Fiera, or the Beast, plays in the top division of the Mexican Football Federation and has won the Liga MX championship seven times. Those who follow soccer news will remember when the club signed U.S. superstar Landon Donovan out of retirement, though he left the team in June.

“I’m delighted for the club and our players to be able to face a storied Mexican club in León,” Fresno FC general manager Frank Yallop said. “This match is a great opportunity for our players to get a game against top international competition featuring some of the best players in the region. It will be a real treat for our fans to see this top level of talent this late into the year.”

The team should expect a big crowd.

Fresno FC has an attendance average of 4,873 for its 12 United Soccer League home games. When Mexican pro teams Club America and Club Atlas faced off in July, more than 10,000 people showed up at Chukchansi Park. That number was 15,000 when Club León, played Las Chivas de Guadalajara in 2016.

This is the second so-called international friendly for Los Zorros. They will play a third against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sept. 5.