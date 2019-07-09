Keeping up with the latest gear can be maddening. Here’s an alternative

It used to be that boats and the accessories didn’t seem to be that expensive, but in the last few years it has gotten to be like buying an expensive sports car – just doesn’t go as fast!

Powerful new engine models, breakthroughs in sonar technologies with LIVE options, and new generations of sophisticated trolling motors are just the surface changes that are hitting anglers. In the last few years I’ve invested in these new unfolding technologies, then turned around and found out my system was almost already obsolete. I had just learned how to use the new system (which seems to take me around two seasons) and something new hits that says I’m already behind the curve! Do you spend more money and take the time to make the change? Or do you give up and stay with the now “old-school” platform? Both my sonar and my trolling motor setups fell into this category. Hmmm…Maybe I should wait until at least the next generation past this one comes out before I jump in again? It seems that each time you make the change, there’s a learning curve. New bugs to deal with, too!

It’s scary to think that there may be a quantum leap in the fishing universe that you don’t have. Something that could make what you’re so excited about now obsolete in a season. Yikes, your buddy who waited will now be a step beyond you! No! Who’s going to want to buy that old stuff you’re now stuck with?

It’s equally scary to see friends who’ve invested in massive upgrades and who’ve gotten buried in the problems these new systems produced. Deciding what to do and whether it’s worth the cost and the headaches that come with new systems is a quandary we’re facing more often now.

Getting the latest and greatest doesn’t guarantee success. Not reacting every time a new product is released – and waiting to see just how good it is –can be a smart play. If the current system isn’t too old it may actually not be too bad.

Most of us have limited budgets, but we sure would like to fuel the fantasies we have to do it all. The good news is that there is a lot of decent stuff out there at reasonable prices that can be more than adequate to fit most angler needs.

Want good stuff and you’re willing to wait? Tip: Stick around an angler who’s constantly upgrading! His marked-down throwaways can be your new treasures!

Never give up!