When you run into unsportsmanlike behavior, try turning the other cheek

It’s bound to happen to almost every angler: a run-in with another fisherman or boater on the water or at the launch ramp.
There are always two sides (maybe three?) in every story: your story, their story, and maybe the truth! A mix of factors can lead to an altercation including pride, ego, offended feeling or anger. When these flammables ignite, it’s not pretty. Getting into a win-lose argument can be that way, and the outcome is usually not very satisfying to either party.
The other day I was fishing in the middle of San Luis Reservoir, no one within a half mile, when I spotted a distant boat headed my way. The boat’s doing 40 mph and as it closes in, I wonder: Does he see me? No one anywhere in the area and this guy zips by about 30 yards from me. I was stunned. Within the next hour there were two more high-end fishing boat drivers who decided that going 50 mph within 40 yards of me while we’re fishing was cool. Did I have a bull’s-eye on my boat?
I decided to do nothing because I’ve found that when the offender is called on something obvious, they can suddenly turn and become the righteously offended. That’s when it becomes a no-win situation. I figure that if they don’t consider running over you to be an issue, then you’re probably not dealing with someone who is interested in doing what a good sportsman would do. Expecting them to apologize and learn something from it isn’t in the cards. Probably best to leave it alone. Yes, there are good folks who just aren’t thinking and they are the ones who you can see want to correct their oversights.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
My friend John told me about one of those no-win situations. He was fishing a small lake that had a 5 mph speed limit and early one morning right when the lake opened he was chugging toward his best spot when he heard a bass boat with a big engine fire up at the dock about 500 yards back. He was 100 yards from his spot when the boat and two guys went screaming around him at over 50 mph to beat him to his spot. John said that as he approached, he could tell they knew exactly what they had done.
John asked if they knew the lake had a 5 mph speed limit that was strictly enforced and that they had cut him off. Rather than admit they had gotten carried away, they doubled down on their bad behavior and began berating him. Threats were hurled back and forth and it got nasty.
When someone purposely invades your turf or does something to antagonize you it’s hard not to respond. But rarely does anyone win in angler confrontations.
We can all get over-amped and not think as well as we should at times, so we need to extend that thought and consideration to others before we go ballistic. Sometimes we may have just had a bad day and aren’t up to snuff, and then we meet someone else in the same mood. Ouch!
Stay cool, be patient, remain humble and practice being as good a sportsman as you expect the other guy to be.
Never give up!
Roger George is The Bee’s fishing expert: rogergeorge8000@sbcglobal.net, Rogergeorgeguideservice on Facebook and @StriperWars
Comments