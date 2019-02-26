Measuring fishing success is truly a day-to-day (and boat-to-boat) thing

Most anglers want to know one thing at the end of our fishing trips: How did I do compared to everyone else?
It’s human nature to compare. And it’s what gets us in trouble. Feeling that we have trumped everyone else is cause for celebration. Losing is not. Yet, we so often determine how good a trip was by comparing results. It’s a win/lose that can blur our focus on what’s important: the joy of fishing.
I’ve seen experienced anglers wait to brag until they’ve casually asked around to see how the “competition” has done. When they realize they did better than the others, they will begin to reveal that they “crushed it.” That’s when they finally reach in and confidently pull out a trophy. On the other hand, if they see that they really weren’t that successful compared to everyone else, they’ll just quietly share how they did. These old hats don’t like getting embarrassed after opening their mouth. Some anglers never learn to be discreet!
Another scenario: You and your buddy only caught five small fish and you aren’t too excited about it – until you hear everyone complaining about getting skunked! You suddenly realize that those five small fish were the cream of the crud fishing that day. Cause for celebration! You now get a chance to share your secrets for enticing tough fish on difficult days. And suddenly, you’re excited about what was a lousy day of fishing. You tell each other that you really are good fishermen and that you felt that what you did was “special,” after all. You see the trip in a whole new light and go back and replay it step by step, looking at the key decisions you made that gave you the big catch. It’s how you frame the results that end up being the key issue – the old “lemons into lemonade” thing.
It’s a competition, albeit a silent one, and the stakes and egos involved can be just as big as a Bassmasters Classic tournament. Comparing results can crush you or make your decade. Sometimes the whole thing reminds me of “match play golf” where each hole is won or lost compared to your opponent’s score. It’s all relative!
Of course, not being the competitive type (ha!), “I resemble my remarks.” This whole thing is way too close to home for me. I’ve learned that I can’t catch every fish in the lake and that every dog has its day, so just keep on truckin’ and enjoy the days you crush ’em and the days you get crushed – it’s all good!
Never give up!
Roger George is The Bee’s fishing expert: rogergeorge8000@sbcglobal.net, Rogergeorgeguideservice on Facebook and @StriperWars
