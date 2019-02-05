In search of the perfect lure, we all think we have the next great idea from time to time

If I’ve heard it once, I’ve heard it a thousand times from other anglers trying out a new lure: “I’m sure this has got to work!”
I’ve found you can’t argue with them much – it’s their baby. I caution that it’s the fish’s vote that counts now!
All of us are trying to figure out what the next great idea is, and it seems that the elusive breakthrough must be right around the corner.
Most of the ideas that anglers seem to put together at first are simply adding something, like sticking a plastic worm trailer on a lure. From there you get into stuff like painting special colors on your favorite lure or changing out the size or type blades on a special spinner. Modifying lures is more difficult but changing the action is another quest some pursue. The process ramps up from there.
I’ve had many brainstorms over the years and the outcome seems to always follow a certain path. Excited, I’ll take the new lure out to test it and get spectacular results on the first cast. Now I’m confident that I’ve just broken into the “Twilight Zone” and a new dimension of lures – only to have the results go downhill. It’s not many trips before the great idea is relegated to a special tray in my tackle box.
Of course, most of the great ideas are just remakes of older versions. Seems that anglers way back when had a lot of ideas, too, but not as much technology to apply to them. It’s surprising to look back as far as the 1940s and see prototypes of lures we see today.
There are a lot of recycled, yet safe and accepted ideas in the lure industry. Why introduce a new lure that has massive start-up costs when you can just keep grinding out the tried-and-true that have no risk of failure. Just change the sizes, models and colors once in awhile when demand dictates.
There are exceptions. Who would have thought that adding some salt to a plastic worm would create such great results as the Senko has? I would just like to get a penny for every one of those things that’s sold. Salt?
And I have to confess that I scoffed way back in the late 1970s about the idea that a rubber fish was actually going to work. I tried them and there were some applications, but couldn’t have imagined then that today there would be custom swimbaits that cost over $500 per edition. It’s an elite and specialized market that’s booming. The evolution of the swimbait was a slow process of trial and error, but no one can argue with their results anymore.
Nope, I’m no lure designer, but I do have occasional brainstorms. I’ve learned that if I take a few Ibuprofens when it happens, they go away!
Never give up!
Roger George is The Bee’s fishing expert: rogergeorge8000@sbcglobal.net, Rogergeorgeguideservice on Facebook and @StriperWars
