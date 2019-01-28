Do you view fishing as sporting event or pastime? The answer might define how you act

I recently had a fishing buddy tell me that he now totally avoids starting conversations with anglers at the ramp after several bad experiences he had while innocently trying to help or be nice.
I, too, have encountered toxic anglers, and frankly I was always on guard, too.
How did it get to this point? There are a few factors that contribute to the lake being one of those places where folks might unravel. I’m speaking from my own personal failures here, too!
I’ll confess that there were times when I was so amped to go fishing that I tended to see others as competitors. Maybe it was the decathlete in me, but I see a lot of fishermen who are trapped in this win/lose perspective. It’s hard not to want to crush those you see as competitors. Some folks feel they have to win at any cost and the suspicion that goes with that attitude is contagious and toxic. It’s our current culture of outrage and being offended spilling over.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
So what if you beat someone’s big fish? It really should be about whether you fished to your potential.
Seeing other anglers as fellow sportsmen who are also excited to be out there doing well was the place where I found some peace.
We live in a fast-paced society that is more impersonal and digital than ever before. People are so wound up and confused that they are frazzled and unsettled. They bring all this to the lake to jettison, and there we are!
Getting on the water is like having a “Rorschach fishing test.” What you see and feel reveals who you are and how you see things. Same water, different reactions and perspectives!
People are complex, so sometimes you don’t know what’s going on and you have to give them some latitude when they’re acting like jerks. It’s not easy to have patience and compassion, but if you reach out to other anglers as fellow sporstsmen you just might get there. I’ve met some good people having a bad day, and it turned out they became great friends. First impressions are tough to overcome, but it’s worth a try. Get your attitude right, be humble – and never give up!
Roger George is The Bee’s fishing expert: rogergeorge8000@sbcglobal.net, Rogergeorgeguideservice on Facebook and @StriperWars
Comments