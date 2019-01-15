Electronics don’t make boaters bulletproof in fog. Slow down and save a life – maybe yours

I got a frantic call last week from a buddy who was fishing San Luis Reservoir: Some really dense fog had suddenly descended on the lake, so thick he couldn’t see past 30 feet. He didn’t have GPS and was concerned about finding his way back to the dock.
He made it back slow but safe, but it’s a reminder about how dangerous heavy fog can be for anglers.
I recall fog-shrouded fishing trips (before GPS!) where we couldn’t figure out where we were or what direction we were going. Our solution was to find a shoreline and follow it until we saw a landmark we recognized . It was a tossup between being afraid of running into something near the shoreline or possibly having another boater run into us.
The crazy thing about these kind of days at San Luis has been watching an angler head out in a small aluminum boat with no electronics. I’ve found these folks in the middle of the lake flagging me down as I went by at a crawl. I’d help them get oriented, they would thank me – and happily head off in the wrong direction again!
I’ve also had these guys tell me about some of the hair-raising near-misses they had when another boat came barreling out of the fog
On the other end of the spectrum are the guys who truly terrify me. They’re the ones who have complete confidence in their electronics – as well as their unshakeable belief they are able to see any other boats in time to avoid them! These folks also tend to believe that getting up to plane in terrible conditions is a great idea, and since they can see exactly where to go on their graphs they are bulletproof. Stupid!
Overestimating abilities, ignoring what others may be doing and getting too anxious puts all the boaters on a body of water at risk. There are no brakes on a boat and momentum is a powerful force that is tough to control. So you see someone else in time; what happens if you both overreact and suddenly you’re locked onto a course of action that can’t be changed in close quarters? It’s going to be an accident or at best a close call.
And if things go wrong, few have contemplated the fact that almost no one else is going to see you to come help, or to call for help! The water is pretty cold right now, too! I’ve had several friends who have died in bad fog-related traffic accidents and a lot of the time the emergency crews couldn’t find the accident in time to help save them. Add the element of water and it’s clear that not taking foggy conditions seriously can be a disaster in the making.
Slow down and be careful – I may be out there, too! Never give up!
Roger George is The Bee’s fishing expert: rogergeorge8000@sbcglobal.net, Rogergeorgeguideservice on Facebook and @StriperWars
