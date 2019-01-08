Don’t let ‘the way we’ve always done it’ get ahead of new ideas

A fishing buddy told me about one of his recent fishing trips with a friend who didn’t want to change to a different lure and technique (one that he didn’t have confidence in) even though the stuff they were using wasn’t working. My frustrated friend said that it took him catching over 10 nice fish using the new bait to finally sway his skeptical partner and get him to change his lure/tactics – and his attitude about it.
Funny how strong our resistance to new ideas can be when they don’t conform to “what we usually do” and what we believe should happen. We spend more time justifying keeping things the same and comfortable than we do challenging ourselves and pushing our personal limitations and belief systems – and we wonder why we get “stuck.” Fishing on autopilot (brains not thinking!) can be what’s keeping us from ever breaking through.
In a similar vein, I took out some guests from Mississippi last week and they were excited about some of the lures and techniques I was using. After awhile one of the anglers told me that no one in his area used my approach, but there was no reason it couldn’t be a game-changer for him, too. He noted that there really was no reason the locals in his area weren’t using this idea, other than they believed that how they always did things was the right way to do them.
Sometimes we do just well enough to keep doing it the same way we always have and since we are having some success, why change? It ends up reinforcing our beliefs and sometimes we just become that much more resistant. Our belief systems are working for as well as against us.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
I’ve seen this whole “set in their ways” thing especially on a regional basis. I’ve heard anglers from many different parts of the country make strong statements that something working in another region “ just doesn’t work here.” Again and again it has turned out that the “new idea” became the rage once someone proved the status quo wrong. Our minds are setting the parameters of what’s successful – until some new paradigm upsets our strongly held belief system.
Here’s an example from outside fishing: Back before Roger Bannister ran the first 4-minute mile in 1954, some experts pontificated that such a feat was beyond human limits. Once Bannister did it, in just a few years more than 100 athletes had done it. Why? It seemed that the real barrier had always been believing it was possible.
We understand these kinds of things about athletics, but fishing seems to suffer from the human issue of belief, too! Sometimes we need to be challenged before we are willing to confront our limiting beliefs in order to make the breakthroughs we’re looking for.
Never give up!
Roger George is The Bee’s fishing expert: rogergeorge8000@sbcglobal.net, Rogergeorgeguideservice on Facebook and @StriperWars
Comments