Don’t let your health keep you from pursuing your dreams

Some folks that I’ve guided this year, as well as some personal experiences, have made me think more about how key it is to keep my physical health up to a level that allows me to enjoy fishing to the max. Funny, I never thought much about this when I was younger.
Most of us are making New Year’s resolutions and among the most common are to get in shape, stop smoking and/or lose weight. Your short- and long-term quality of life may be tied to what you actually do about these issues. Your lifestyle choices could affect your ability to pursue a passion. I think we all tend to take a lot of things for granted, especially our health.
I started thinking differently after guiding guests who had health problems. All that these anglers wanted was to get back on the water. Seeing their joy was a wake-up call for me.
Fishing as hard as I wanted was something I had taken for granted. It hit me that a great goal was to stay in as good of shape as I could so I could possibly fish into my 80s or maybe even 90s.
Doing something you love, as long as you can, with others you love, is a wonderful life goal. Losing a lifetime dream, after working so hard for so many years to achieve it, due to preventable causes is a shame.
So maybe this is the year that you decide to make the necessary changes in your health and fitness regimen to be able to be as healthy as you can be so you can realize your dreams.
Maybe we’ll be jumping from rock to rock while we’re fishing together on my 90th birthday!
Never give up!
Roger George is The Bee’s fishing expert: rogergeorge8000@sbcglobal.net, Rogergeorgeguideservice on Facebook and @StriperWars
