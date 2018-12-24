New Year’s resolutions for the angler: Organize the tackle box, keep the gas tank full

I’ve put together a list of New Year’s resolutions. I figure that if I share them with you, the pressure to perform will increase the odds I’ll get some of them done!
▪ I’m finally going to get all my tackle and lures organized. My goal: find what I’m looking for in less than 2 minutes! I’m pretty sure I can do it if I just can find a 40-drawer tackle box … maybe I should I try to be somewhat realistic and change my goal to somewhere around 30 to 45 minutes?!
▪ I’m getting a complete new tool kit. I’ve got several old and cheap tool sets I’ve accumulated over the years. They look like someone missing a few front teeth. The obvious holes ( where sockets or stuff went) are the ones you used or that you lent out that somehow disappeared, so now all I have are things like weird hex tools and star driver sets.
▪ I will fill up my boat gas tank. I’ve been caught short about three times this season because I didn’t think I needed that much gas. Wrong! My problem has been that when I’m filling up and it gets to $30, then $40 and beyond, I think I clearly remember I ended the last trip with well over half a tank. (Being cheap does that to your brain!) Later in the day I’m watching the gas gauge wavering below a quarter and I realize it had actually gotten down to a quarter tank last time. I think I’ve finally successfully internalized the fact that having to pull the boat out and go get more gas is a lot more stupid than worrying about putting in too much gas. It only took me 40 years to figure that one out.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
▪ I will keep good fishing notes in a log on each of my trips. Do you realize how quickly you can forget how big that fish really was, even though your buddy keeps correcting your estimated weight? Selective memory is a tough thing to break without good notes. When I read my sporadic old fishing logs I’m amazed at what I’ve forgotten or thought I remembered. No, I don’t have any memory issues – that I know of – but I sure wish that “old what’s his name” I fish with all the time would chip in on the gas more!
▪ I will pivot more quickly to new techniques that are working. Yes, I’m trying to prevent cases of delayed intelligence that have hit me in the past. I’ll admit it, my Achilles heel is that I tend to keep thinking that if I just keep doing what I have confidence in, things will improve somehow and the fish will start biting again. I find that having confidence is one thing, while denying reality is another – especially when things completely change as they always will!
Heaven knows how many good intentions I’ve left at the dock in the past few decades, but I keep trying, anyway! The bottom line: Never give up!
Roger George is The Bee’s fishing expert: rogergeorge8000@sbcglobal.net, Rogergeorgeguideservice on Facebook and @StriperWars
Comments