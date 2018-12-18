Looking for success? Take control of who you’re listening to and the culture you’re in

I was working out at the gym recently and I had a bunch of folks near me who were obviously getting started early on their New Year’s resolutions. Most had the latest workout clothes, carried their cellphones clutched in their hand and did far more talking and texting than any kind of productive work. They all had the “right stuff” but they looked lost and all the exercises they did were sporadic and halfhearted at best.
Watching them trying to figure out what to do made me realize how lucky I was to have had mentors who not only guided me in my athletics, but also in my fishing education.
The folks at the gym weren’t listening to the right coach. Whoever seemed to know the most – even if they didn’t – took over and gave everyone else instructions. One “teacher” in one group was explaining how this great video they liked “did it.” I guess watching a video makes you an authority? It’s helpful but it doesn’t make you an expert.
Like the folks in the gym, many anglers are stuck because they’re relying on others (sometimes their good buddies) who act like they know what to do – but don’t.
Back in my early training, being highly selective about who programmed my thinking and effort was something that I didn’t realize was so critical to great success. I didn’t take a vote, or canvas all my buddies to see what they thought – even though they are great friends. None of my coaches allowed other voices or ideas to interfere with the clear principals and techniques that they knew worked.
As important as who you listen to is the kind of culture you’re in. Are you in a culture of hard work, consistent practice and clear goals? As an athlete and an angler I’ve found that it’s easy to catch whatever I exposed myself to – good or bad – if I did it long enough .
Lastly, it hit me that as simple as it sounds, you need a plan to change things. The folks at the gym had just showed up and whatever happened, happened. They might succeed, but the odds are against it. Success is almost never an accidental event. My coaches always told me that “trying harder” is not a strategy or a technique, even though many think it’s the key. So, what exactly are you going to change and what specific thing are you going to focus on to get there? Is your plan to fish until you drop? Or something more concrete?
There are several basic factors that we can control if we’re looking to become better and not become a wandering generality. Who and what you’re listening to has a profound impact upon your progress and success. Athletics and fishing are the same – success is seldom an accident and the fundamentals never change. Avoid complacency and take control of your angling success.
Never give up!
Roger George is The Bee’s fishing expert: rogergeorge8000@sbcglobal.net, Rogergeorgeguideservice on Facebook and @StriperWars
