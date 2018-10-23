It’s the era of change, and good anglers are figuring out how to adapt

It’s amazing how many different types of lures, poles, lines, techniques and technologies are rolling out on an almost daily basis. It’s almost intimidating at times! Too many choices are not only confusing, but can also lead to expense and frustration.
I just had an angler tell me that he had bought an expensive sonar unit but was irritated because he just missed the launching of a new series that was a quantum level above the model he purchased. No one told him it was coming out. Now he was stuck: be behind the times or take a real financial hit and make the change.
On another level, anglers are inundated with new information. Trying out new stuff can be the key to becoming a better angler but trying to choose between many techniques to find the most effective and efficient methods can be daunting. In particular, I see many fishermen from my era who are intimidated about trying new stuff. They tend to be very conservative about changing what has always worked. And the odds are good that after a few unsuccessful casts with something new, it’s back to their tried-and-true approach.
The speed and volume of change today has given us a firehose of choices and information that is both a boon and a bane. It has also changed the skills a good angler needs to stay ahead of the curve. Trying new equipment or new techniques can catapult your knowledge by decades – if you’re willing to do the work to dig out what you need. Others have almost always gone before you who have solved the problem and put the solution on the web. This has also changed the skill sets fishermen need to succeed.
If you’re intimidated about surfing for new information, take this to heart: The world wide web is big for millennials, too. It’s all a constantly evolving scenario no one can keep up with and it has leveled the playing field.
As I’ve heard it said, “Taking information from one source is stealing, but getting information from many sources is called research.” This is truly the age of “research” where we can learn from others who have gone before us – but you have to be willing to search for an answer, process it, apply it and be willing to change.
That willingness to change is a skill set that good anglers adopt to improve quickly and compete. We are all dealing with limited time, resources, energy and experience, but there is more available information than ever before to specifically leverage our current hard-earned assets.
Are you embracing change?
Never give up!
Roger George is The Bee’s fishing expert: rogergeorge8000@sbcglobal.net, Rogergeorgeguideservice on Facebook and @StriperWars
