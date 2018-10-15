From bragging to snacks, 5 pet peeves – you might recognize some as your own?

All of us have pet peeves, and if you don’t mind, I’ll share five of mine, thank you very much. Maybe we have a few in common.
Ambush bragging – I hate it when, after a bad day of fishing, I’m on the ramp cleaning up when another angler pulls alongside and innocently asks, “You catch anything?”
“Not much.”
Of course, now I have to politely ask, “How did you do?”
Casually lifting up a big fish, the angler says, “We did pretty good!” No! It was no accident they pulled up next to my boat! (I would never do anything like this, lol.)
Hot snacks – I tell someone new to bring the snacks for the trip. When they load a huge bag of goodies on board, I’m congratulating myself on my good pre-planning.
Later, they reach into the bag and pull out some Cheetos. Yum! But wait – they are jalapeño-flavored, super-hot Cheetos. No, thanks. The next choice out of the bag: Pringles. Aha! I rotate the can – extra-hot flavor. This guy’s a hot fanatic! And that mild turkey sandwich I had asked for ends up being a concoction of jalapeños layered over hot wax peppers sprinkled with Tabasco sauce! I opt for a cheese stick.
My worst experience was when I was given some wasabi-flavored nuts to try. I threw a big mouthful in, took a big crunch, and my mouth exploded in flames! Never again.
Tipping the scales – Don’t post a picture on social media claiming a fish is twice as heavy as it really is. A little exaggeration is within tolerance, but when your in-the-know fishing friends aren’t congratulating you, you know you’ve broken the unspoken rule.
Unexpected wind – I hate getting up at 3:30 a.m., driving 1½ hours and finding the lake is closed due to wind. The forecast said the moderate breezes were going to be 10 mph to 15 mph. Someone forgot to tell the forecasters that there were going to be typhoon winds to 40 mph that day. I thought they had the global warming thing figured out?
When catch-and-release isn’t – Recently I’ve seen anglers say they caught a whole lot of fish and that they practiced “catch and release.” Awesome – let ’em all go if you want! Then I read the rest of the narrative where they say they also kept their limits. What! I guess what they are saying is that they think they are morally doing the right thing by releasing all the fish except their legal limit? There is nothing wrong with taking a limit – but implying that you’re being a good sportsman by practicing CNR on fish that you have to legally let go is not CNR!
I’ve got a bunch more! Glad you’re letting me vent!
Never give up – and never eat the wasabi nuts!
Roger George is The Bee’s fishing expert: rogergeorge8000@sbcglobal.net, Rogergeorgeguideservice on Facebook and @StriperWars
