Many sportsmen resort to trusted networks to share their best knowledge

A fisherman asked me if there is a “super secret network” of striper anglers who only share information with each other. I laughed at his question – it’s just a rumor, folks – but this kind of tight-lipped approach is happening more and more due to the invasive and terrifying presence of the internet.
One of the few defenses against getting your best spot/lure/technique hacked is to only deal with known and trusted buddies.
Today the World War II-era motto “loose lips sink ships” captures the mood a lot of sportsmen have come to embrace. When you see a great spot destroyed in a short time, it’s evident how important is to protect fragile resources from overuse and exploitation.
A good network is sportsmen who have passed the tough acid tests of competency, integrity and trustworthiness. This alleviates the suspicions of anxious anglers who are trying to keep from getting hacked. Having others in the group who are also watching out for you provides a safe environment for sharing and growing.
A good network is always built on the dynamics of giving and taking. No one expects anyone to give away all their best stuff, but you can bet they expect some kind of exchange of good stuff for the privilege of being part of the network and its advantages.
Having a good network can be the best defense against getting taken to the cleaners and is also a wonderful way to leverage your knowledge. All while getting repaid for sharing what you know by buddies who want to know what you know! Many groups are small bands of old friends who have been doing this for so long they don’t even realize they are operating like a network.
We all want to share, but I’ve found it takes wisdom and discernment to make sure it’s with trustworthy folks. Trust is the key issue these days. Who can we trust? There are forces out there just waiting for you to leave the door open just once. Online is a scary jungle. Stay safe and play with the folks you can trust.
Never give up!
Striperfest
I’ll be doing the third annual Striperfest at Sportsmans Warehouse on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. Downrigging striper basics, setups, lures, sonar, tips and trophy striper techniques will be covered. Local Lowrance Pro Staff guru Edd Allen will be covering electronics. Sign up at the store; seating is limited.
