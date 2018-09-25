Got a new mechanical toy? Make sure you find someone who can help you beat the gremlins

I finally bought a new wireless trolling motor, after my old motor got crunched when I hit an unseen rock.
Getting something new on your boat is always an experience but when you add in GPS, electronics and new software systems to the equation the whole game changes. I also suspected that unknown glitches might just be lurking nearby. Luckily, I had an ace up my sleeve!
I realized from the start that I was going to need some kind of experienced fixer person to not only install my system but to be there to help me troubleshoot it. I’ve been down this road before and you need someone to rely on who knows how to defeat gremlins.
My go-to guy for installation stuff is local electronics boat installation guru Edd Allen. He’s saved my bacon many times. He quickly set things up and I was ready for a maiden voyage at San Luis. First stop, the motor did everything I had hoped it would. I played with it for an hour before heading for another location.
Getting to the new area I pressed the motor button – and nada! One of those darn gliches had been waiting for me to get comfortable.
Edd looks at it the next day and calls me. “Rog, you just need to take the negative ground wire off the front battery post terminal for 10 seconds. This allows the GPS to reinitialize the system, then you hook the negative back on as before.” So if it stops again, I just crawl down into the battery box, take off the negative ground wire just long enough to cause a spark and blow myself up! But at least I know what to do now.
So, I’m out on my first guest trip with my new machine and like a proud daddy I’m showing it off when the whole thing suddenly goes totally dead! Down I go into the battery box hold and follow the steps Edd gave me. Expectantly, I look for signs of life. Nothing. This is a brand-new glitch!
Of course, my next step is to call Edd.
“Open up your battery hatch and look at the positive terminal and there is a tiny little fuse switch on the lead wire. If it’s sticking out, push it back in.” I look around and I see this tiny switch lever. I push the little sucker in and the whole system springs to life. I love you, Edd!
My lessons: 1. New-system gremlins always fight back; know your enemy! 2. Get the best folks you can to do the dirty work. 3. The best defense is a good offense – always have your go-to guy’s cell number ready.
4. Never give up!
Roger George is The Bee’s fishing expert: rogergeorge8000@sbcglobal.net, Rogergeorgeguideservice on Facebook and @StriperWars
