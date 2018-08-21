You can have all the fancy fishfinders and tackle, but don’t forget the lucky socks!

So you just caught a big fish and a day after, you’re looking at the pictures when you notice something. “I’ll be doggone, I’m wearing the same shirt I wore the last time I got a big one!” You pass it off as coincidence, but later on the brain starts to slowly dissect the thought. A superstition is born!
I’ve been out with anglers who will suddenly reach into their tackle box and with a big smile pull out a mangled, old lure. I’m waiting for an explanation when the guy looks around like he’s hiding something and says, “The lucky lure!” It’s not at all the right lure for what we’re doing but he will tie it on and with total confidence cast that sucker until he finally gives up. Undaunted, he will lovingly put the treasure back into his tackle box, telling me that the fish must be totally shut off for it not to work. “It always works!” he says. That’s when I realize it’s not a rational confidence. It’s his rabbit’s foot.
Not that I ever do anything like this … but do you think there might be a connection between a great fishing day and the random things you associate with it? For example, you back the truck up to the boat and when you check, the tongue and ball are perfectly centered! Could this serendipity be a harbinger of things to come today? You then hook up the boat and the lights in record time (you don’t have a record?) making the whole day start off special before a single cast.
Some guys have a lucky spot, others have a lucky buddy they won’t fish without. Then there’s the sock deal – gotta be Nikes for me! Why in the heck will I rummage around until I find two matching Nikes? (Yep, I just got a big striper doing that!) I find that the Under Armour socks produce a smaller grade of fish for me on most trips. I did have one trip where I got a big one using the UA socks, but you have to forgive me – I didn’t know I was wearing them until after the trip. Bet the fish would have been much bigger if I had been wearing the right pair. Luck works like that!
Have you ever made sure your “lucky” shirt and pants were washed and ready for the next trip? I won’t mention underwear. I also have certain shoes that I depend on for the best trips and biggest fish. And the biggest angler superstition has to be concerning hats! Most of us have tons of them, but you can bet a good angler will be armed with his very favorite hat, one that has stood the test of success.
I still haven’t figured out why the fish bite, but I think all of us feel that it’s not worth taking the chance this stuff doesn’t really help us somehow. Why chance it? Yes, I’m pretty sure my Nikes do help!
Never give up!
Roger George is The Bee’s fishing expert: rogergeorge8000@sbcglobal.net, Rogergeorgeguideservice on Facebook and @StriperWars
