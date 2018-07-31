Roger George shares what it’s like to toss and turn before a big day. Sound familiar?

Not being able to go to sleep when you’ve got an early fishing trip is the pits!
I’ve found that the angling syndrome (prefishing no-sleepitis) actually begins a day or so before the serious nocturnal issues hit, usually fueled by intense excitement due to reported big catches and/or extended angling conversations with buddies. This gets me building a mental vision of what the excursion will be like.
Big trips tend to be the worst for me. That’s when I’m trying to get everything ready, and I usually end up working later than I should. I suddenly realize an hour before I should be in bed that I’m in high gear and the brain is firing on all cylinders. That voice in my head saying, “hurry up and relax” haunts me!
Just before bed is when I hit the next hurdle: the calculating mode. I know I have to get up at 4 a.m. and it’s already 9:30 p.m., so if I go to sleep by 11 p.m. I’ll get five hours of rest. Not bad. “You know, sleeping hard makes up for how long you sleep!” I’m telling myself about now. I’m figuring out all the angles while all my neurons are firing. “What else have I forgotten?” also echoes in my mind as my timetable to be asleep winds down.
I finally get into bed, late, while trying to convince myself that I’m relaxing and that everything will be fine once I close my eyes. Suddenly a parade of thoughts and exciting possibilities for the next day is playing on the screen of my mental theater. I’m tossing and turning but I can’t seem to be able to shut the darn thing off. That’s when I glance at the clock and it’s now after midnight. My anxiety increases.
By 2 a.m. my brain is wearing me out. Do you ever get tired of thinking, especially when it’s an endless loop of thoughts that won’t let you relax?
Before I know it, the alarm sounds, and I realize I fell asleep sometime! I hope I can keep it together today. It’s going to be a long time before I can sleep again. I’m back to counting the hours till bedtime!
The day is tough but the caffeine does it’s job. It’s late when I drag in and my wife Elaine asks me how it went. I tell her about my ordeal. Looking at me quizzically she says, “You were snoring all night – what do you mean you were awake!” Really?
Okay, so maybe it wasn’t as bad as I thought. Could it be that I was exhausted because I was “convinced” I had been up all night? Your mind can do funny things to you. I really do hate that guy who keeps me awake. I can’t seem to be able to get rid of him! Hope he doesn’t visit you, too.
Never give up!
Roger George is The Bee’s fishing expert: rogergeorge8000@sbcglobal.net, Rogergeorgeguideservice on Facebook and @StriperWars
Comments