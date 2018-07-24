Fishing report for week of July 25-31 | Wishon trout plants rev up bite and more

Compiled by Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, a former Olympic-class decathlete at Fresno State and striper record-holder at Millerton Lake and who now guides in the greater Fresno area. Telephone numbers are in 559 calling area unless noted.
Best bets
San Francisco salmon rage continues, Steve Mitchell said. Eastman and Hensley producing bass, Steve Newman reported. Don Pedro bass and kokanee hitting, Monte Smith said. McClure bass on top early, Mike Gomez reported. New Melones bass on a reaction bite, John Liechty said. Shaver mixed limits standard, Dick Nichols reported. Wishon trout plants rev up bite, Chuck Crane said.
Key
1-Try dynamite
2-Have to work hard
3-Limits possible
4-Fish jumpin’ in boat
Valley
Delta Mendota Canal and Sloughs
Striper 2 Catfish 2
Few anglers are working the northern section of the California Aqueduct, primarily due to the triple-digit heat and the abundance of dirty water and moss. Those that are fishing are only staying for a few hours before heading up to the O’Neill Forebay or the main San Luis Reservoir. In the south aqueduct in Kern County, Pete Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield said, “The largemouth bass bite has been pretty good with plastics or small swimbaits, but anglers are only going out in the early mornings or late evenings as there is no shade present. Catfish are biting a variety of stinkbaits, frozen shad, live minnows, or cut baits. Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield started their July Catfish Derby with a 100 percent payback and a $1 entry fee.
Call: Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis 292-3474; Bob’s Bait Bucket 661-833-8657
Eastman Lake
Bass 3 Trout 1 Bluegill 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2
The algae bloom at Eastman and at Pine Flat is starting to dissipate, and bass fishing remains solid at both lakes. Eastman has been producing quality largemouth bass for the past several months, and this past week was no exception while Pine Flat is best in the early mornings or late evenings for spotted bass.
Steve Newman of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “Eastman is our top lake for size, and the bass are chasing either bluegill or digging up crawdads along the banks. The dropping water levels has contributed to the algae bloom clearing up to some degree, and anglers working deeper points are starting to use fluorocarbon with the improved visibility. Jigs in green pumpkin or brown/purple are effective, but the swimbait bite is slowing down due to the clearer water. With the recent winds, using a larger weight while drop-shotting or on a Texas-rig is working best as the plastics will not drift off. It is important to keep the offering in front of the fish as the bass are holding tight to the rocks. They are hitting all sizes of plastics whether it is a 4-inch worm or an 8-inch lizard. The bass will chase a topwater lure or swimbait, but they want the plastic on a slow presentation. The crankbait bite around the dam continues, and the KVD 6XD is working best at depths from 15 to 20 feet around rip rap or rock.”
The father/son team of David and Gage Coy of Exeter won the River Rats Bass Club Saturday Night Shoot Out with a 4-fish limit at 19.35 pounds including a big fish at 7.96 – a personal best for young Gage Coy.
Eastman dropped from 59 to 56 percent.
Call: Six Star Tackle Box 673-5688; Eastman Lake 689-3255
Hensley Lake
Bass 3 Trout 1 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2 Crappie 2
Steve Newman said, “The algae bloom persists, but there is a solid bass bite with jigs, weightless Senkos, Neko rigs, or plastics on a Carolina-rig close to the banks. In the early mornings, the fish are holding in 2 to 3 feet of water, and anglers are working presentations around the shorelines.” The lake dropped to 27 percent.
Call: Valley Rod Gun, Clovis 292-3474; Six Star Tackle Box 673-5688; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hensley Lake Hidden Dam 673-5151
Lake Don Pedro
Bass 3 Trout 2 Kokanee 3 King salmon 1 Crappie 2
Kokanee are showing up in increased numbers, and there is a legitimate chance to land a 5-fish limit of both kokanee and rainbow trout at Don Pedro. The numbers of kokanee are steadily increasing from the intermittent landlocked salmon a few weeks ago to 10 or more within the past week.
Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing said, “I have switched to all kokanee gear during the past week, running micro-hoochies or small Apex lures behind Sling Blades, and the rainbows we are catching have been on kokanee gear. Our best depths have been from 40 to 65 feet with the largest grade of kokanee found between 45 and 50 feet. There are three different grade of kokanee in the lake with a number of small ones, medium-sized, and a few big ones over 15 inches, and they aren’t very deep. Our first trip this week produced 10 fish limits of kokanee and trout for a pair of anglers, and we could finally use the 5 kokanee/5 trout limit. Our next trip was during smoky and hot conditions in the middle of the week, and even though our lines were in the water for only three hours we boxed 14 kokanee and 7 rainbows, releasing a number of rainbows in the process. We were out on Saturday in heavy boat traffic, and the bite was off in the morning, but I made a move to where we fished on Monday for a total of 12 kokanee and 6 rainbows, releasing another dozen rainbows. We ended the day with a triple, and even had to hand-line in one of the fish as there was a big tangle with all of the fish on the hook. The boat traffic was heavy, and the kokanee were all pushed up against a ledge due to the recreational boating pressure.”
The bass bite at both Don Pedro has been solid with topwater lures, but the action dies as soon as the sun hits the water before reemerging once again during the evening hours.
Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford said, “There is an excellent topwater bite at Don Pedro, but it goes away after 9 a.m. River2Sea Rovers have been working well in the early mornings and then once again from around 5:30 to 9 p.m. as the fish are moving up into shallower water. Once the sun hits the water, the bass are dropping in the water column, and the best grade are found between 30 and 45 feet with Berserk’s Purple Hornet or brown/purple jigs with a cinnamon/purple trailer from either Zoom or Yamamoto along with drop-shotting with Pro Worms 124p or 300. There are numerous bass in the 12- to 13-inch range in 20 to 25 feet, but to get to the bigger fish, you have to go deeper.”
Don Pedro has dropped from 88 to 86 percent.
Call: Monte Smith 209-581-4734; Gary Vella 209-652-7550
Lake Isabella/Bakersfield area
Bass 3 Trout 3 Crappie 3 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2
The toxic blue-green algae has also struck at Lake Isabella, and record levels of the toxic algae have been found in Paradise and Kissack Coves along with French Gulch and other parts of the lake.
Public health officials have posted signs around the lake's popular access points and are handing out flyers warning of the safety risks. Despite the algae, similar to other valley lakes, the bass action remains decent with heavy 3/4-ounce jigs with a Yamamoto twin-tail trailer near the Flume in 10 to 15 feet of water. Pete Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield said, “There have been a few bass, carp, crappie, bluegill, and catfish coming out of the lake, but there are algae warnings posted throughout the lake. The upper Kern River has been planted, and trout fishing is solid with salmon eggs, nightcrawlers, crickets, or Roostertails. The lower Kern River continues to flow higher than normal, but there are a few smallmouth bass, catfish, or trout taken at the normal locations of Sandy Beach or Hobo Flats.” There isn’t much change at the local impoundments with carp, bluegill, and catfish being the top species. In the high Sierra watershed of the upper Kern, Chuck Stokke of the Sequoia Fishing Company in Springville said, “The upper Kern River continues to fish excellent on stimulators, ants, caddis, and hopper patterns. The water flow is perfect, and this has been an awesome year on the water. I highly recommend anglers to book a trip this year with the Golden Trout Wilderness Pack Station. Information – 559-542-2816.”
Call: Bob’s Bait Bucket 661-833-8657; North Fork Marina 760-376-1812
Lake Kaweah
Bass 2 Crappie 2 Trout 1 Catfish 2
Kaweah is rapidly releasing water, and it dropped from 28 to 21 percent this week. The bass have moved out into deeper water from 15 to 35 feet, and plastics or small swimbaits such as Kei Techs are working best after early topwater action. Bluegill continue to be taken around structure with red worms, meal worms, or wax worms while a few crappie are showing up near submerged trees with minijigs or small minnows. Catfishing is best at night with night with chicken livers, frozen shad, or stinkbaits. Recreational boating is high on the weekends.
Call: Sierra Sporting Goods 592-5212
Lake Success
Bass 3 Trout 3 Catfish 2 Crappie 2 Bluegill 3
Chuck Stokke of the Sequoia Fishing Company in Springville said,
“The lake is releasing water, and the bass are moving due to the release. With the hot temperatures, fishermen are working crankbaits, Senkos, or topwater lures in the mornings or evenings.” Recreational boating is heavy, and there is a two-day jet ski race on the lake this coming weekend, limiting fishing access. The lake dropped from 38 to 25 percent this week. In the Tule River, Stokke said, “The Tule is fishing excellent for natives on dries and Woolley Buggers. I experienced a caddis hatch for a couple of hours on Friday on the North Fork of the Middle Fork, and the natives were triggered in on a size 14 black elk hair caddis, catching and releasing over 50 fat natives to 14 inches. This was the best day I’ve had on the Tule in 10 years. The Middle Fork is also kicking out some fatties on caddis, stimulators, and Woolly Buggers. The water flow is perfect right now.” Stokke is giving fly casting lessons at the Pierpoint Café the second Sunday of the month at 10 a.m. The lessons are free and all equipment is provided.”
Call: Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626, sequoiafishingcompany.com
McClure Reservoir
Bass 3 Trout 2 King salmon 0 Kokanee 0 Crappie 2 Catfish 3
The bass bite at both Don Pedro and McClure has been solid with topwater lures, but the action dies as soon as the sun hits the water before reemerging once again during the evening hours.
Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford said, “There is an excellent topwater bite at Don Pedro, but it goes away after 9 a.m. River2Sea Rovers have been working well in the early mornings and then once again from around 5:30 to 9 p.m. as the fish are moving up into shallower water. Once the sun hits the water, the bass are dropping in the water column, and the best grade are found between 30 and 45 feet with Berserk’s Purple Hornet or brown/purple jigs with a cinnamon/purple trailer from either Zoom or Yamamoto along with drop-shotting with Pro Worms 124p or 300. There are numerous bass in the 12- to 13-inch range in 20 to 25 feet, but to get to the bigger fish, you have to go deeper.”
Steve Marquette of the Lake McClure-Lake McSwain Recreation Company said, “Bass fishing hasn’t slowed down at McClure with Robo Worms in Morning Dawn picking up largemouth bass to 6 pounds and spotted bass to 4.5 pounds this week. Catfishing is also coming on strong with cut baits or dip baits, particularly in the evenings. The crappie bite has slowed with the hot weather.”
McSwain Reservoir
Trout 2
The last trout plant was July 3, and there should be an additional plant in the coming weeks. Trout fishing is best in the early mornings or late evenings with trout dough bait, Kastmasters, or inflated nightcrawlers from the normal shoreline locations of the Brush Pile, Handicapped Docks, or the campgrounds. The new water feature has increased boat rentals and attendance 200 percent since its opening.
Call: McSwain Marina 209-378-2534
Millerton Lake/San Joaquin River
Bass 3 Striped bass 1 Shad 1 Bluegill 2 Crappie 2
Steve Newman of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “It is number versus size here with numerous spotted bass taking scaled down versions of jigs or plastics on the drop-shot or dart head at 15 to 20 feet. The bass are feeding on either shad or crawdads, and you can catch a fish stuffed with either food source from the same location as they are eating whatever is in front of them. The best action is upriver near rockpiles as the boat traffic is less in the river arm. When the wind is blowing, jerkbaits are effective, but when there is no wind, it is all on the bottom with jigs or plastics.” The lake dropped from 76 to 71 percent.
Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474
New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch
Bass 3 Crappie 2 Catfish 3 Trout 2 Kokanee 2
The kokanee action that provided optimism a few weeks ago has disappeared, perhaps due to dropping lake levels and hot weather. Bass fishing is the best thing going, and there is a good reaction bite in the early mornings and evenings for both spotted and largemouth bass. John Liechty of Xperience Fishing Guide Service has been scoring with the ima Little Stick in shad patterns on his morning or evening ½ day trips. Trout trolling is limited, but the chance for a trophy rainbows exists in the main lake near the Highway 49 Bridge with rolled shad or shad-patterned spoons. In addition to bass, catfish provide the best option with cut baits, frozen shad, or chicken livers in the evening hours. The lake dropped slightly to 78 percent.
Call: Glory Hole Sports 209-736-4333; Monte Smith 209-581-4734; John Liechty Xperience Fishing Guide Service 209-743-9932
Pine Flat Reservoir/Kings River
Bass 3 Trout 2 Kokanee 0 King salmon 0 Catfish 2 Crappie 2
Steve Newman of Valley Rod and Gun said, “The blue green algae bloom persists, but it is starting to dissipate. There is a good morning and evening bite for spotted bass with small Kei Tech swimbaits in the 3- to 4-inch range on a 3/8- to ¼-ounce jig head. The bass are holding in the rocks, and shad-patterned swimbaits or jigs in brown/orange or green pumpkin are effective. The spotted bass are eating whatever is in front of them. With the lake releasing water, the bass are moving out into deeper water, but the moving water hasn’t shut down the bite. The night bite has been particularly good from the last two hours of light until midnight. Bass 101 will be holding an open night tournament this coming Saturday night with information via Mark Corrente at 559-284-2768.
Trout fishermen are few and far between with the hot weather, but a few trollers are still working from 30 to 50 feet in the main lake from Deer Creek to the dam to the Power Lines with shad-patterned spoons.” The lake dropped from 57 to 51 percent this week.
Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626
San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay
Striper 2 Catfish 2 Bass 2 Crappie 2
Similar to Valley reservoirs of Eastman, Hensley, and Pine Flat, the presence of blue/green algae at San Luis Reservoir has led to “warning” status by the California Department of Water Resources. Warning status means water-contact recreation is not considered safe although boating continues to be allowed. Additionally, fishermen are warned to limit or avoid eating fish from the reservoir, and if fish are consumed, the guts and liver are to be removed with filets to be rinsed in clean drinking water.
The water level at San Luis Reservoir is dropping around a foot per day, but the surface temperatures remain around 76 degrees due to the constant winds. The rapid retreat of the water level has led to the closure of the Basalt Recreation Area launch ramp on occasion due to the mud deposited by the northwest winds, and the mud is not removed by park employees on a daily basis.
Roger George of Roger’s Guide Service in Fresno said, “I have fished the reservoir several times in the last month and it’s been work to find the fish in the falling water. However, the thing that’s has caught me by surprise has been the low water temps and water clarity. Lakes like Millerton have surface temps of 85 plus degrees right now, but San Luis has been running at about 72-76 degrees on top. This is allowing the fish to be all over the water column and they are doing that. I’m seeing stripers from 20 down to 80 feet, and I’ve caught them trolling from 30 to 70 feet at times. We caught over 15 nice stripers working various shad colored lures that went from 22 to 26 inches a week ago. Finding active fish remains a key issue for anglers and some days the fish are moving around and actively feeding, while at others they will go into a suspended state. If you’re seeing fish and have tried everything and not a bite or strike – move! George said.
San Luis has dropped from 55 to 48 percent this week.
In the forebay, small stripers remain, and anglers are only spending a few hours before heading up to the main lake. The algae bloom at the main San Luis Reservoir in not present in the forebay, and this would be an incentive to fish in this smaller body of water with far more water movement. Bait fishing with anchovies, pile worms, or blood worms is best near the moving water at Check 12. Most of the linesides are undersized.
Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle 408-463-0711, Roger George of rogergeorgeguideservice.com, 905-2954
High Sierra
Bass Lake
Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 0
It is a typical summer pattern at the lake with heavy boat traffic throughout the week and particularly heavy on the weekend. There are still a few bass fishermen working the docks with deep water access with Neko rigs, plastics on the drop-shot, weightless Senkos, or ripbaits in the evenings for spotted bass in the 2.5- to 3-pound range. The lake remains at 100 percent.
Call: Todd Wittwer 288-8100; Mike Beighey 642-3748
Edison/Florence/Mammoth Pool
Brown trout 2 Trout 2
The reservoirs held with Edison at 89, Mammoth Pool at 98 percent, and Florence at 40 percent. There have been few reports from Lake Edison, although bank fishermen have been heading into the extreme high country to avoid the heat in the valley. The Vermilion Valley Resort at Lake Edison is open and fully operational for hikers, and the ferry is operating across Edison Lake twice a day, leaving the VVR at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pickup is on the Mono Pass side of the lake at 9:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. Several large mudslides have closed Highway 168 approximately 17 miles west of Bishop near the town of Aspendell. Currently Lake Sabrina, Sabrina Campground, North Lake, and North Lake Campgrounds are inaccessible due to the slide. The town of Aspendell is still accessible. Check the Caltrans website at www.dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi or call 800-427-7623 for road conditions.
Call: Vermilion Valley Resort at Edison Lake 259-4000
Shaver Lake/Huntington Lake
Kokanee 3 Trout 3
Shaver Lake continues to be the top destination for kokanee in the Central Sierras, and there are now four guides working the lake with two of these on a part-time basis.
Dick Nichols of Dick’s Fishing Charters said, “Combination kokanee and trout fishing continue to be strong, and although the kokanee bite has fell off some, the trout bite is awesome. Mixed limits are the norm right now, and on our last four trips, we have averaged 3-plus limits per trip. Our big day was Saturday, when Joe Lucio Sr. of Fresno took his sons, Joe Jr. of Yuba City, Noel of Merced and Sebastian of Fresno, out for four limits. The Lucio's also released other fish. The morning started off with fast action for six kokanee before the sun hit prior to heading over to Eagle Point for a trout and kokanee mix to finish their limits. The kokanee were found at depths from 31 to 45 feet deep and the trout 20 to 30 feet deep, and champagne pink Mountain Hoochies and Apex lures tipped with scented corn behind Mountain dodgers were our go to all week. The trout hit green/orange or orange/chartreuse Dick’s Trout Busters tipped with a crawler and corn behind a Mountain Flasher."
Todd Wittwer of Kokanee.net Guide Service has been trolling around the Point to Camp Edison at depths from 45 to 55 feet with Rocky Mountain Tackle’s orange double-glow hoochie behind a orange Sunburst Moonshine Dodger or the orange Radical Glow Tube behind a Tsunami dodger for two to three limits of kokanee plus a few rainbows on each trip. He said, I have also been running either pink or orange ball trolls with an orange Hornet spinner near the trolls. Most trollers were working around Shaver Marina earlier in the week, but the bite slowed down in this location.”
Steve Santoro of Fish Box Charters took out Lee Mott and Steve Van Houten of Madera Ranchos for limits on Monday. He said, “The fish are scattered but being persistence and working the trolling areas has payed off with limits including 3-year old kokanee to 16 inches. Our top set up today was Rocky Mountain Tackle’s Assassin spinners tipped with corn at 30 feet on the downriggers.”
At Huntington, small kokanee are readily available for trollers working from 20 to 30 feet or 5 to 6 colors of lead core with Apex lures in Orange Haze or orange Wedding Rings behind an orange Disco dodger. Bank fishing remains solid for planted rainbows near the mouth of Rancheria Cove or the Auxiliary Dam with trout dough bait in green or rainbow garlic.
Shaver held at 94 with Huntington at 99 percent.
Call: Dick Nichols, Dick’s Fishing Charters 281-6948; Todd Wittwer, Kokanee.net Guide Service 288-8100; Dinkey Creek Inn 841-3435; Rancheria Marina 893-3234; Shaver Lake Sports Inc. 841-2740; Tom Oliveira Fishing 802-8072; Steve Santoro Fish Box Charters 871-3937
Wishon/Courtright
Trout 3
Chuck Crane of the Wishon Village RV Park and Store said, “The action has improved for planted rainbows since last weekend’s Kiwanis Special Olympics Trout Derby. Boaters have been drifting trout dough bait in orange or pink along with inflated nightcrawlers in front of Wood Chuck Creek where the creek runs into the main lake. Trollers are running blade/’crawler combinations at 10 to 30 feet for decent action while fly fishing in the river arm has slowed with lower water flows. There are still rainbows holding in the deep pools upriver. Short Hair Creek has been the best location for shore fishermen using trout dough bait in pink or orange for a few fish at best.” The lake is close to full capacity.
At higher elevation Courtright, Crane said, “The trolling action is the best thing going for rainbow trout with the absence of brown trout within the past few weeks. Trollers are pulling either blade/’crawler combinations or Rapalas at 10 to 40 feet, but patience and persistence is necessary for limits. Shore fishing has been slow in the warmer weather conditions. The lake is still quite full, and launching a boat is easy.”
Call: Wishon RV Park 865-5361
Ocean
Half Moon Bay
Salmon 4 Rockfish 3 Striper 2 Halibut 3 Crab 3 Surf perch 3
Salmon limits remain the rule out of Half Moon Bay with the bulk of the salmon schools hugging the coastline north of the harbor. The overall grade of salmon remains on the small, legal side, and the abundance has not only drawn boats from Half Moon Bay, but the majority of the Bay Area fleet is also working the San Mateo County coastline.
Captain Tom Mattusch of the Huli Cat reported ‘limits are the rule’ for salmon trollers with most of the fish between Egg Rock and Mussell Rock. He said, “There have been one or two larger fish every day into the teens or 20’s, but the majority of salmon are small, legal fish. A 32-pound salmon was landed off of Pedro Point this week, and we put in an 18 pounder. The commercial season starts on July 27th, and the boats will be working the outside of the Deep Reef into the Gulf of the Farallons. We are trolling in shallow water along the beaches at 40 to 60 feet, and we have gone as shallow as 28 feet. This is like the old days of the Pacifica salmon fishery.” Mattusch put in 15 limits from Mussel Rock to Mori’s Point by 9:45 a.m. on Monday.
Captain Dennis Baxter of the New Captain Pete sandwiched in 19 early limits of salmon off of the Pacifica Pier on July 21 between bird watching trips the previous and following day.
Sherri Ingles of Half Moon Bay Sport Fishing said, “It is absolutely crazy here with our three salmon boats returning with a combined 50 limits of salmon plus crew fish on Sunday while our rockfishing boat also scored 31 limits of rockfish plus a few ling cod. The action has also been solid outside and inside of the harbor with halibut, thresher sharks, and salmon all making an appearance. There are some huge rock crab coming off of the breakwater, and the only thing that could possibly make it better around here is the presence of albacore offshore. It has been wide open for everything.”
Call: Captain Dennis Baxter, New Captain Pete 650-576-3844; Captain Tom Mattusch, Huli Cat 650-619-0459
Monterey/Santa Cruz
Rockfish 3 Striper 2 White sea bass 2 Halibut 3
Chris’s Fishing Trips in Monterey reported 28 limits of rockfish and a ling on the Check Mate with 20 lings and 180 limits of rockfish on the Caroline on Sunday. They have some room for rockfish trips during the week, but the weekends are generally filled at least a week prior.
Out of Santa Cruz, Allen Bushnell of Santa Cruz Kayak Fishing and Surfcasting Guide Service said, “Anglers around the Monterey Bay enjoyed another good week of summertime fishing. Weather conditions were mild and a variety of species are on the bite.
The Kahuna from Moss Landing makes the long trek to Big Sur where the fish are big, plentiful and willing to bite. On their last full-day trip, the Kahuna took 21 anglers down the coast. According to owner Carol Jones, their catch included, “two cabezon, 42 canary rockfish, 59 copper rockfish, 42 lingcod and 95 vermilion rockfish.
Skipper Tom Dolan on the Mega-Bite reported similar results on his trips this week, saying, “Had good weather today. The first few spots we fished were a little slow paced, but we picked up and headed to another reef and made limits in about 45 minutes. Lots of reds mixed in with the nice grade of olives and blues.”
Halibut are still a very good bet all around the bay for anglers fishing the flat sandy areas from 30 to 60 feet of water. Monterey halibut spots include DelMonte Beach, Sand City and the Marina areas. The flats outside of Moss Landing Harbor are a good bet for flatties right now, as is the Pajaro Pipeline area.
New Brighton and Capitola, the Mile Buoy area and the sand channels off West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz have all produced halibut in the past week. The Capitola area also featured at least one white sea bass of the tanker variety. Luke Deiner used a white swim bait from a Capitola Boat and Bait skiff, and landed a brute sea bass weighing in at 57 pounds.”
Call: Chris’ Landing 831-375-5951; Allen Bushnell, Santa Cruz Kayak and Surf Casting 831-251-9732
San Francisco Bay
Salmon 4 Halibut 2 Striper 3 Rockfish 3 Leopard shark 3 Sturgeon 1
Salmon fishing remains incredible with Captain Trent Slate back to mooching for 5 limits of big salmon to 26 pounds near the Channel Markers. He said, “We were right out in front today as I started up the coast before moving out, and only two of our fish were less than 8 pounds with a good average in the teens.”
Captain Jerad Davis of the Salty Lady out of Sausalito scored 30 limits of salmon on Monday, and he said, “Most of the fish are in the 5- to 7-pound range, but we are picking up the occasional fish to 20+ pounds.”
The larger fish are showing up along the Marin coastline, but the majority of party boats continue to head south to the San Mateo coastline.
Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing out of Berkeley put in limits for his six anglers on both Saturday and Sunday in quick order. Mitchell has a full trip on Tuesday, but he is open throughout the remainder of the week.
The Berkeley Charter boats put in a combined 69 limits of salmon to 25 pounds on Sunday, and several of the boats are starting to mooch once again.
Striped bass remain the staple in the bays, and party boats are filling up with quick limits of stripers in the central bay rockpiles before heading outside of the Gate for rockfish and ling cod. The halibut scores will improve with the tides slowing down during the daylight hours within the week. The halibut are there, and there are also reports of commercial anglers wire-lining halibut off of the North Bar.
Steve Mitchell said, “With the outstanding size of the anchovies right now, I know those beach fish will take the live bait.”
The California Dawn out of Berkeley posted a great day on Satuary with 29 limits of striped bass to 15 pounds, 7 halibut to 22 pounds, ½ limits of rockfish, and 20 ling cod.
Not to be outdone, nephew Jonathan Smith on the Happy Hooker found great action on both Saturday and Sunday with 32 limits of striped bass, 260 rockfish, and 41 lings for 31 anglers on Sunday after scoring 24 limits of striped bass, 24 limits of rockfish, and 24 ling cod.
A number of six-packs and party boats are targeting seven-gill, six-gill, and cow sharks in the deep waters of the central bay when the tides have been huge.
Call: Captain Trent Slate, Bite Me Charters 415-307-8582; Happy Hooker 510-223-5388; Captain Jerad Davis, Salty Lady 415-760-9362; Captain Steve Mitchell 707-655-6736
San Luis Obispo
Rockfish 4 Surf perch 4
Rockfish sacks remain full with limits coming out of the boats from Morro Bay Landing and Patriot Sport Fishing on Sunday and Monday. Out of Morro Bay Landing, the Avenger and Endeavor posted a combined 58 limits of rockfish on Sunday’s trips with 490 vermilion, 40 coppers, 30 Bolina, and 20 assorted rockfish to go with 47 lings to 12 pounds. Out of Patriot Sport Fishing in Port San Luis, the Phenix and Flying Fish took out 27 fishermen on Monday for limits of 19 vermilion, 5 copper, 1 Boccaccio, and 245 assorted rockfish to go with an 8-pound ling. Shanae Ibarra of Bakersfield took the jackpot with the solitary ling. Also out of Morro Bay, the Black Pearl took out 40 anglers on Monday for 2/3rd limits with 34 vermilion, 15 copper, 3 Boccaccio, and 215 assorted rockfish. The Fiesta took a research trip from Cal Poly with 12 anglers for 1260 assorted rockfish, 1 cabezon, and 5 ling cod tagged and released. All landings are running a variety of bottom fishing trips from half-day to two-day ventures up the coast. Pete Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield reported outstanding surf perch fishing with blood worms, and there are white sea bass moving up the coast into the Avila area. Corbina and yellow croaker are also showing up along the San Luis Obispo County shorelines.
Call: Virg’s Landing 800-762-5263; Patriot Sport Fishing 805-595-4100
Others
Delta/Stockton
Bass 3 Striper 2 Sturgeon 2 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2 Salmon 2
The river salmon season opened in the Sacramento-Delta on Monday, July 16, and there have been a total of 3 fish landed off of the Benicia shoreline since the opener. The salmon are flying through the Delta with the 73-degree water temperatures, but the fact that three fish have been landed in Suisun Bay is reason for optimism based upon much poorer production in past years.
Tony Lopez of Benicia Bait said, “There were two salmon landed off of the State Park and another at 1st Street in Benicia while another big salmon was lost in the cove at 1st Street. Gene from our shop landed an estimated 20 pounder, and I think it was larger than this since he didn’t weigh it. He caught the fish at the State Park on a green Vee-Zee Spinner, and while the fish hit his lure, he was watching his feet since there was a snake on the bank. He thought he was snagged, but then, the salmon just took off. The tides are better this week than during the opening week, and if the wind decide to die down, I would expect more salmon to be landed from the shorelines. Most fishermen are in a ‘wait and see’ mode with only six or seven anglers casting lures at 1st Street on Sunday morning.”
The majority of salmon are moving quickly towards cooler water, and Sylvia Viera of Viera’s Riverside Bait near Isleton said, “The shallow waters near our resort have been slow as the water is just too warm at 72 to 74 degrees, but there have been four salmon landed in the deep water on the main river near Dutra’s dredge in Rio Vista. There were two landed on opening day, but anglers have to use at least 4-ounces of weight to stay down in the deeper water.” Viera is expecting a banner year once the water cools off, and their campsites are already reserved during the months of September and October.”
Alan Fong, manager of the Fishermen’s Warehouse in Sacramento, said, “The salmon are moving quickly through the Delta before holding for a a bit in the cooler waters at the mouth of the American at Discovery Park. The salmon come through in small groupings near Clarksburg, but once they hit the mouth of the American or Feather Rivers, they hold up. As a result, salmon action from the Freeport shoreline has been slow overall.”
The wind has been the limiting factor for striped bass fishermen in the Sacramento-Delta, but the larger linesides are starting to show up. Clyde Wands, shallow trolling expert, said, “I had friends on the main Sacramento River, and they released stripers at 22 and 18 pounds.”
Mike Pipkins of Gotcha Bait in Antioch continues to report large female striped bass moving into the system at Sherman Island or in Broad Slough with live mudsuckers or cut sardines working best. He said, “Sturgeon fishing hasn’t stopped, and there are plenty of diamondbacks out there with Collinsville, Broad Slough, and Decker Island being the top areas with grass shrimp, ghost shrimp, or pile worms.
The San Joaquin-Delta is starting to heat up for largemouth bass, just in time for the specialty frog tournaments held out of Russo’s Marina the next two weekends. The Ultimate Frog Challenge 4 is this coming weekend with the original frog tournament, the Snag Proof Open the following weekend. During the UFC4, anglers can fish any manufacturer’s frogs while the Snag Proof is limited to Snag Proof products. Both tournaments are expected to attract from 150 to 200 or more participants to the Delta.
Randy Pringle, the Fishing Instructor and director of the upcoming 17th Annual Snag Proof Frog Tournament out of Russo’s Marina on Bethel Island on August 4/5, said, “Many fishermen are ‘crying the blues’ right not with the lack of overall size. I know about a 10 pounder landed on a spinnerbait this past week, and you can always run into one of these, but with the lack of wind, the reaction bite has been much slower. We have been working the outside weed line with moving water with light tackle and terminal gear of Berkley’s D Worms or General with Max Scent. With the Snag Proof Open arriving soon, the three-fish limit opens up the tournament. It is difficult to land five fish on a frog, but with three fish, you can work a few spots for success. We expect to have over 200 participants based upon last year, and it is a very family-oriented event where participants are happy to reacquaint themselves with each other.”
Neil Simpson of Lodi has been working the San Joaquin side for both largemouth and striped bass, and he said, “When the wind has been blowing, we have found a good chatterbait bite, but when the wind dies, we are having to work the bottom with jigs or plastics. The frog bite has been slow for me lately although I found good action one day last week. It has been hard to find the ‘cheese’, and every time you find an area with ‘cheese,’ they pellet it the next day. After it is pelleted with herbicide, the water turns a gray color and the fish become lethargic. We did catch and release a number of striped bass in the 18- to 24-inch range on flies and swimbaits in the early morning.”
Dan Mathisen of Dan’s Delta Outdoors held his second Pro/Am Event out of Russo’s Marina on Saturday, and the team of Travis Williams and Jim Adair took first with a 24.79-pound limit including a big fish at 8.80. Mathisen said, “They were throwing frogs while the second-place team of the legendary Dee Thomas along with Jeff Antonucci were drop-shotting plastics in the current. Everything is current related right now, and I expect the winning weights in frog tournament to be around 8 pounds both days. However, Bub Tosh has been prefishing for the tournament, and he has landed largemouths at 8 and 9 pounds on frogs this week.”
Clyde Wands, shallow trolling expert, struggled with the shallow lures on Thursday, but he stuck with it and found a school of stripers to 8 pounds on deep-diving gear in the back of Dutch Slough. He said, “I haven’t trolled deep for over three weeks, but it looks like the shallow troll has slowed. We kept trying shallow, but it wasn’t working today. We had gone into Broad Slough, but the water was too dirty with the big tides. I have released a 29-, 25-, and 18-pound stripers within the past two weeks, and it looks like the stripers are moving up early. There are stripers in a number of locations, you just have to find them as it is clear that new batches of fish are coming through.
Mike Pipkins of Gotcha Bait in Antioch said, “The first batch of salmon came through a month ago, and these fish are up in the Feather and upper Sacramento River right now. We are waiting for the next batch of salmon to come through for the Antioch shoreline. Sturgeon fishing hasn’t stopped, and anglers continue to hook diamondbacks off of the piers at Humphrey’s or Compy’s Fishing Pier. One angler has his one concoction of salmon roe, and he caught and released three sturgeon within an hour at Humphrey’s. Stripers to 36 inches continue to make their way into the Delta, and the big hens are showing up. Sardines or live mudsuckers are working for the stripers. Bluegill are thick in the south Delta, but the crappie fishermen aren’t talking, but they are buying medium minnows.
Call: Randy Pringle 209-543-6260; Captain Mike Gravert, Intimidator Sport Fishing 916-806-3030; Vince Borges, Vince Borges Outdoors 209-918-0828; J.D. Richey, Richey’s Sport Fishing 916-952-1554
Lake Nacimiento/San Antonio/Santa Margarita/Lopez
Bass 3 White bass 3 Striper 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2
Santa Margarita kicked out some big largemouth bass amidst limits during Saturday’s 101 Bass tournament with two limits over 20 pounds. The reaction bite has improved with spinnerbaits, crankbaits, or jerkbaits along with an early morning topwater bite with walking baits. After the sun arrives on the water, anglers to go the bottom with jigs or plastics on a Texas-rig. There is a good panfish bite with red worms or meal worms for bluegill or red ear perch along with small minnows or minijigs for crappie. A webcam of the lake is available at 805webcams.com/santa-margarita-lake-webcam-california.
Pete Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield reported a continued excellent panfish bite at Lopez with red worms or meal worms for bluegill or red ear perch. The bass are chasing shad in the mornings and evenings, and there is a topwater bite with small Spooks or similar walking baits along with various subsurface reaction baits. Crappie are holding around submerged structure with minijigs or small to medium minnows. A webcam of the lake is available at 805webcams.com/lopez-lake-webcam.
At Nacimiento, the morning hours are the primary time for either spotted or white bass with both species chasing shad until the sun hits the water. Small topwater lures or swimbaits are shad-imitation swimbaits are working while the shad are up, but after the bait fish drop, anglers are working the bottom with jigs or plastics. Most fishermen are getting on and off the water early as a result of the hot temperatures and heavy boat traffic after 10 a.m.
At San Antonio, the lake continues to drop, and fishing has been slow in the heat with the exception of catfish with cut baits or stinkbaits in the evenings.
Call: Lake Nacimiento 805-238-1056, ext. 3; Lake San Antonio Marina 805-472-2818; Central Coast Bass Fishing.com 805-466-6557
Events
Results
Dan’s Delta Outdoors Pro/Am: July 21 at Delta/Russo’s Marina – 1, Travis Williams/Jim Adair, 24.79 pounds (Big Fish – 8.86); 2, Dee Thomas/Jeff Antonucchi, 19.19; 3, Scott Head/Brian Westermann, 18.58.
Golden Empire Bass Club: July 21-22 at Success (10-fish limit) – 1, Jerry Williams/Jon Hillen, 34.00; 2, Nathan Towes/David Heine, 30.54 (Big Fish 6.07); 3, Richard and Craig Carrier, 17.29.
101 Bass: July 21 at Santa Margarita – 1, Gene Gray/Jeff Hodges, 23.57; 2, Damon Meeks/Jay Short, 20.46; 3, Joey Baldachino/Jeremy Hightower, 18.91.
Upcoming
July 27: Santa Margarita – 101 Bass Night
July 28: San Antonio – San Luis Obispo Bass Ambushers, Isabella – American Bass Association, Bass 101 Open Night Tournament – information 284-2768
July 28-29: Delta/Russo’s Marina – Ultimate Frog Challenge, Kaweah – Cen Cal Elite
Aug. 3: Don Pedro – Poe Man’s
Aug. 4-5: Delta/Russo’s Marina – Snag Proof Open
Aug. 11: Delta/ Russo’s Marina – Dan’s Delta Outdoors, Don Pedro- Manteca Bassin’ Buddies, Hensley – Sierra Bass Club, Isabella – American Bass Association
Aug. 12: New Hogan – Gold Country Junior Bass Club
Aug. 18: Lake Camanche – Outlaw Bass Club, Kaweah – Golden Empire Bass Club, Lopez – 101 Bass
Aug. 18-19: Delta/Russo’s Marina – Hook, Line, and Sinker, Amador – Riverbank Bass Anglers
Aug. 19: Success – Central Valley Kayak Fishing, Don Pedro – Modesto Ambassadors
Aug. 24: Lopez – 101 Bass Night
Aug. 24-25: Pine Flat – Bass 101
Aug. 25: Delta/Russo’s Marina – Best Bass Tournaments, Eastman – Gilroy Bass Anglers, Pine Flat – Fresno Bass Club, Success – Porterville Bass Club, Nacimiento – San Luis Obispo Bass Ambushers
Aug. 25-26: Kaweah – Cen Cal Elite Tournament of Champions
Sept. 1: Delta/Russo’s Marina – American Bass Association
