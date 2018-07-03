Fishing report for week of July 4-10 | ‘Epic’ salmon bite. Pine Flat, Shaver still good

Donny Caggianelli shows off a solid stringer from June 3 Hume Lake. He says he caught the big fish on Pautzke green top red salmon eggs and Marc Olvera caught the other two on Pautzke gold label red eggs. Caggianelli says one of the smaller fish was a native trout “with beautiful bright pinkish orange meat.” Scroll down to see some cute kid photos highlighting this week’s gallery. Courtesy Donny Caggianelli Special to The Bee