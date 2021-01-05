Paul Sullivan: Captain Not-So-Serious? With Jonathan Toews out, Patrick Kane will have to pick up the slack for the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks.

Patrick Kane started off a two-on-two drill Monday morning at Fifth Third Arena with a perfectly executed spin-o-rama that ended with a backhanded shot past goaltender Collin Delia.

His teammates pounded their sticks on the ice and shouted in unison, and the first on-ice practice of training camp in this hyphen-free 2021 season was underway.

Where this journey will end for the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks is anyone’s guess, but for the first time in 14 years, they might have to get there without their captain.

The only thing we know right now is Kane and the Hawks will be starting the season without Jonathan Toews, who is sidelined until further notice with an unknown medical issue he said leaves him “drained and lethargic.”

While coach Jeremy Colliton said the Hawks haven’t discussed who would replace Toews as captain if the veteran’s absence is prolonged, the other half of the franchise-changing tandem obviously fits the criteria.

Will the 32-year-old Kane put this young Hawks team on his broad shoulders and become the de facto captain? Or is it enough for Kane just to be himself and hope Toews’ return comes sooner rather than later?

Hang on. We’re about to find out.

During Monday’s teleconference at Fifth Third, Kane said Toews is “obviously in the back of our minds” and confirmed the team missed his presence as it returned to the West Side this week for the first time since last summer.

“It doesn’t really feel like a team without Jonny as your captain,” Kane said. “We definitely miss him, but he’s got to take care of business first.”

Until then, it’s Kane’s responsibility to help pick up the slack and convince fans this is not a throwaway season, as many surmised by management’s decisions to let goaltender Corey Crawford leave and to trade Brandon Saad.

Kane may never be as serious as Toews, but there might be an opening for a Captain Not-So-Serious.

“No question our biggest leader (is missing),” Kane said. “That’s just the way it is. What are you going to do? For us, it’s a situation where someone else is going to get a chance to step up and play some big minutes … and come together as a team and take a step forward.”

Hawks fans have watched Kane grow up before their eyes, from mullet-wearing party boy at the Pony Inn to his current role as first-time father. Kane’s girlfriend, Amanda, gave birth in November to their son, Patrick II, changing priorities in his life and career.

“Obviously there are certain new challenges that come with being a father,” he said. “But it’s been amazing, just hanging out with him and getting to know him and seeing him after my days at work.”

It has been nearly seven years since Kane and Toews signed identical eight-year, $84 million contracts that kicked in with the 2015-16 season and run through 2022-23 season. They seemed inseparable at the time, even appearing in the same TV commercials endorsing auto dealerships.

With two Stanley Cup wins under their belts and entering their prime years, the future seemed limitless for Chicago’s most renowned duo since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Salary-cap issues aside, no one could blame the Hawks for making such long-term commitments to their two biggest stars, while Kane and Toews were applauded for taking less than they could’ve made had they waited for free agency.

And when they helped win a third Cup in 2015, it proved both sides made the right call.

For Kane, whose off-the-ice issues became a worrisome distraction during his early years, the faith of Hawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz may have been a godsend. Wirtz took a risk that Kane would learn from his youthful mistakes and ultimately was rewarded for that conviction.

“I was obviously grateful for the trust and the faith and support given to me by the organization and front office and even my teammates,” Kane said in 2014 at the Blackhawks Convention. “Everyone kind of goes through their different maturation processes. Maybe mine was a little bit delayed compared to some other guys.”

Back then, the Hawks core consisted of Kane, Toews, Marian Hossa, Patrick Sharp, Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook. Now it’s down to the Big Four, with Hossa and Sharp having long since retired. Seabrook was listed as unfit to play at the start of camp and hasn’t played in a game since Dec. 15, 2019, which means Kane and Keith are the sole survivors at the outset of a season that could provide hope or lead to further pessimism, depending on how it plays out.

One thing the Hawks might have to battle is the onset of rebuild fatigue in Chicago. The White Sox finished their long slog in 2020, while the Bulls are still in the early stages of their reboot. Patience is always appreciated by management during any rebuild, and until the Toews news, on the heels of likely season-ending surgeries for Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander, the Hawks figured to be at least watchable thanks to Kane, Toews and Keith and potential stars-in-the-making such as Dach, Dominik Kubalik, Alex Debrincat and Adam Boqvist.

Now the Hawks will start the season Jan. 13 with no Toews and no safety net, choosing a goaltender without the benefit of exhibition games and facing the defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning in the first two games in Tampa, Fla.

And with Dach out after surgery to repair a broken wrist, Kane’s importance to the offense will be immeasurable.

Whether he’s a reluctant leader or not, Kane said he plans to “jump on board” with management’s “vision” while “trying to make the best of the situation.”

Translation: Don’t expect miracles.

It can’t be easy to go through a rebuild again when you were the focus of the rebuild that changed the entire dynamic of the franchise. Kane maintained he’ll continue to “just kind of be myself,” which has always worked well for him in the past.

Kane is still young enough to look the part of the brash kid we watched come of age, but in truth he’s past middle age in the shelf life of a hockey superstar. Wherever this journey takes him, we know he’ll be fun to watch.

“I’ve always enjoyed being around the young guys, and nothing really changes in that department,” he said. “I can learn from them too.”