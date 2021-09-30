Cleveland Browns defense looking to build on dominating performance from Sunday

BEREA, Ohio — Browns fans might wonder if the team's defense is up for an encore to its dominating performance against the Chicago Bears.

Given the nine-sack performance, 4½ by defensive end Myles Garrett, and the Browns holding the Bears to just 47 yards of offense, that may be a bit much to ask. However, it can serve as a block on which to build a consistent dominating defense.

"I think so. Just look at the whole team - offense, defense and special teams - it was an all-around game," safety John Johnson III said. "Just as a defense, you want to rush, you want to cover and you want to get off on third downs, and that is what we did. We want to take the ball away a little more. That is something we can move forward on, but like you said, it is a good starting point moving forward."

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said the scheme the team played against the Bears was the same they played against the Texans when the defense struggled.

"I just think we did a better job in terms of executing," he said. "And then we got [the Bears] behind the chains so we had some more things we could get to. So we ran some more pressure, gave them some different looks and the guys executed. I give them all the credit."

Defensive players such as Garrett said they enjoyed being unleashed. Defensive end Takk McKinley thinks that aggressive play can be a blueprint.

"It just starts with out there on the field. We've got a lot of new guys on this team, including me, it's just going to take time for us to all gel together and get things going," he said, "so it starts at practice, it starts in meetings, putting in the work and wanting to have those types of games where we all can eat."

Woods said that version of the defense is always in the game plan.

"It's just a matter of how the game's going, how the guys are executing ... I thought we put together a good plan for Chicago and came out with the win," he said.

That effort unfurled exactly how the team envisioned it when they added the likes of McKinley and fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, along with defensive backs Johnson and Troy Hill.

"It's all about, to me, rush and coverage," Wood said. "When you have guys on the back end who can get tight and play man coverage and you have guys up front who can rush ... When you have that combination you can do a lot of things defensively."

As for his preferred choice for an encore: Woods offered a much simpler goal.

"Win," he said.

Experience is key for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

On more than one occasion, Woods said he wants to keep rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah's load light for now. He had a standout game with four tackles, including a tackle for loss, half a sack, two defensed passes and was named Pro Football Focus' rookie of the week.

"We're trying to keep the menu light not only for him, but for everybody because we want to keep a premium on execution," Woods said. "But his athleticism is showing up on the field, not only in the run game, but in space - zone coverage, man coverage. He can beat guys 1-on-1 when we blitz him, so it's nice to have him and we're going to continue to use him in different ways."

When will Owusu-Koramoah be used more? Woods said that will come as he gains more experience.

Odell Beckham Jr. appreciates Kareem Hunt

Teammates continue to laud running back Kareem Hunt for what he brings to the Browns and for his performance against the Bears in which he rushed for 81 yards and caught six passes for 74 yards. It's that rushing style in particular that garners praise as Hunt usually looks as if he's running for the absolute last yard available.

"It's everything," Beckham said of the effort. "To be on his team, that's a guy that you want on your team and not running against you. I say he runs like a bull, like a bucking bronco or something, I don't know. It's an unorthodox style that's very efficient, and I don't think many people want to tackle him, so he's going to fight for every yard. We need those tough yards; he's going to put his nose in there. He can make you miss in space, he can catch and he can pass. He is an all-around guy."

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt offered a similar observation.

"It is definitely fun to watch. There are body parts flying everywhere," he said. "He is in the air, but he is always doing it with great ball security, which we appreciate."

Alex Van Pelt talks football reality

Left tackle Jedrick Wills has been playing with a hurt ankle since the opening moments of the opener in Kansas City. His status has been a week-to-week affair, and it didn't help when his backup, Chris Hubbard, went down with a triceps injury the next week. Wills has given it a go in each game since and continues to get better, Van Pelt said.

"Not many guys are 100 percent at this time of year. That is football. Jed will be just fine hopefully this week. We understand he is playing on one leg at times," he said. "He continues to get better each week through treatment. It would always be great to have Hub back for the depth, but whoever is out there, we expect them to play well. Jed did the best he could while he was in there last week."

Would Wills be better served with a week off?

"That is [offensive line] Coach [Bill] Callahan's and Coach [Kevin] Stefanski's area there. Those guys discuss that during the week. I really appreciate again Jed's effort to get out there and be there for his teammates."

Van Pelt on Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb

Van Pelt said watching running backs Nick Chubb and Hunt is a treat. That's not going out on a limb when the backs combined for 165 yards against the Bears.

"Oh man, those two guys are my favorites," he said. "They complement each other so well, just different running styles but extremely effective. That is the beauty of having both of those guys."

Center JC Tretter agreed.

"Whenever those guys start cycling in and out, it's tough on a defense because you're getting a really fresh, really talented running back coming in there ready to push piles and ready to keep their legs churning," he said.

JC Tretter, television critic

The infamous commercial featuring left guard Joel Bitonio and right tackle Jack Conklin continues to be a source of amusement in the team's locker room, especially for Tretter.

"I've dissected that film pretty aggressively," he said. "I've talked to Jack [Conklin] about making sure he truly understands how to throw a football because based off that hand motion, I'm not sure he's ever thrown one."

Tretter said he especially appreciated Bitonio's skills.

"Joel, I think, for any local business must be the go-to guy. For any possible commercial, I would reach out to his agent," he said. "I think he's a star in the making, but it's always fun to see those so-bad-it's-good commercials that come out probably once a year."

Demetric Felton plans were laid out

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said that despite running back-wide receiver Demetric Felton never filling the role of punt returner in college at UCLA, the team knew that's how they wanted to use him. It looks as if the plan is bearing fruit.

Felton produced 103 return yards against the Bears on seven returns for 14.7 yards per, the most yardage since Travis Benjamin earned 154 Sept. 20, 2015. Priefer said Felton knows some was left on the field, but he's looking forward.

"I think with every game and with every experience he has and with every return, he is going to continue to get better. I am really excited about what he has contributed thus far," Priefer said. "The No. 1 thing we tell him is ball security. That is all we preach. The rest is a bonus. You can get 5 yards, 10 yards, 20 yards or 30 yards on a return, that is all a bonus. Ball security is the thing we that we preach all of the time."

Browns make practice squad moves

The Browns signed defensive back Bryan Mills to the practice squad Thursday.

Mills was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks out of North Carolina Central. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound rookie also spent time with the New Orleans Saints during training camp.

The team also placed cornerback Tim Harris on the practice squad/COVID-19 list which was "created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons."

Browns injury report

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (calf); center Tretter (knee); left tackle Wills (ankle) did not practice. Right tackle Conklin (knee); offensive lineman Hubbard (triceps); linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring) were limited participants; wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) and defensive end Clowney (neck) were full participants.