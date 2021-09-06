Football
NFC West preview: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers and Seahawks
NFC WEST
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Coach: Kliff Kingsbury (third season in Arizona, 13-18-1 in the regular season).
Last season: 8-8 (third in the division).
Key additions: DE J.J. Watt, WR A.J. Green, C Rodney Hudson, CB Malcolm Butler, RB James Conner, G Brian Winters, ILB Zaven Collins.
Key subtractions: CB Patrick Peterson, WR Larry Fitzgerald, LB De’Vondre Campbell, NT Corey Peters, C Mason Cole, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, LB Hasson Reddick, G J.R. Sweezy.
Looking ahead: The Cardinals have been in Arizona longer than they were in Chicago or St. Louis, but where they probably wish they were is back in the NFC East (Motto: “Just Trying To Get it Together”) instead of the NFC West (Motto: “We’re thinking Super Bowl”). With Peterson and Fitzgerald gone, this needs to be QB Kyler Murray’s team and room. Murray’s wonderful when healthy. Good luck, Kyler.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Coach: Sean McVay (fifth season with the Rams, 43-21 in the regular season, 3-3 in the playoffs)
Last season: 10-6 (second in the division), lost to Green Bay in the NFC Wild Card round.
Key additions: QB Matthew Stafford, WR DeSean Jackson, WR Tutu Atwell.
Key subtractions: QB Jared Goff, S John Johnson III, C Austin Blythe, DT Michael Brockers, LB Samson Ebukam, CB Troy Hill, WR Josh Reynolds.
Looking ahead: The rare trade of starting quarterbacks brings Stafford, a tough, spectacular player, more capable of big plays than Goff and not as likely to turn the ball over. Did you realize the Rams had the NFL’s No. 1 total defense and scoring defense? Playing in a division with two injured starting quarterbacks helped. LA might take some time to find its way — new QB, new center (they make the line calls) and Johnson made the defensive calls.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Coach: Kyle Shanahan (fifth season in San Francisco; 29-35 in the regular season, 2-1 in the playoffs).
Last season: 6-10 (fourth in the division).
Key additions: LB Samson Ebukam, C Alex Mack, OG Aaron Banks.
Key subtractions: DE Kerry Hyder, CB Richard Sherman, WR Kendrick Bourne,
Looking ahead: Jimmy’s down! Jimmy’s healthy! Jimmy’s quarterbacking a Super Bowl team! Jimmy’s down again! QB Jimmy Garoppolo missed 23 of 48 games in three seasons with the 49ers. Starting with defensive end Nick Bosa’s season-ending injury in Week 2, you could hear the crack of the 2019 NFC champions’ 2020 season being kneecapped (almost literally). If they stay healthy, this can be a Super Bowl team again.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Coach: Pete Carroll (12th season in Seattle, 112-63-1 in the regular season, 10-8 in the playoffs)
Last season: 12-4 (first in the division), lost in the NFC Wild Card round to the Rams.
Key additions: G Gabe Jackson, DT Al Woods, TE Gerald Everett, DE Aldon Smith.
Key subtractions: CB Shaquill Griffin, G Mike Iupata, DT Jarran Reed, LB K.J. Wright, TE Greg Olsen, CB Quinton Dunbar, WR David Moore.
Looking ahead: QB Russell Wilson harrumphed about his pass protection — Seattle did tie for 27th in sacks allowed with a still-mobile Wilson — and word got out that he would accept a trade to a select few teams. He’s still in Seattle, but that line looks awfully similar to last year’s. Carroll would love to get back to the run-and-defense look of Seattle’s Legion of Boom Super Bowl days and might have the team to do it. If it can handle the drama, that is.
