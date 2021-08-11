Marla Ridenour: Cleveland Browns’ Wyatt Teller knows he’s the odd man out for contract extension

BEREA, Ohio — Financially, Wyatt Teller knows he’s the Browns’ odd man out.

Teller virtually said as much Wednesday with his statement, “We have such a good team, all the money can’t go around. It’s just impossible.”

It doesn’t sound as if that bothers the starting right guard when he thinks about hitting the open market next year. He said he loves Cleveland, he loves coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry, he loves his teammates.

But he learned a painful lesson about the business side of the NFL when he was drafted in the fifth round by the Buffalo Bills in 2018 and traded to the Browns 16 months later.

“I want to make the most that I can,” Teller said. “We make this money for a short amount of time and 80% of the league is bankrupt after five years. So do it smart, get what you deserve, get what you earn and the rest can go down as history.”

That doesn’t mean Teller has checked out on the Browns’ potential Super Bowl-contending season. But it certainly sounded like goodbye in 2022.

Teller is one of several Browns eligible for contract extensions, and he realizes his position is not a priority. Berry will put quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward at the top of that list, although perhaps not in that order.

Nick Chubb already signed a three-year, $36.6 million extension with $20 million guaranteed. That was considered a hometown discount since his $12.2 million annual salary ranks sixth among NFL running backs.

With his “make the most that I can” comment, Teller doesn’t sound inclined to take a cut-rate deal, especially if analytics-driven teams agree with Pro Football Focus, which rated Teller as the ninth-best guard in the league going into the 2021 season.

If Mayfield isn’t given an extension soon — as of Sunday meaningful talks had yet to begin, a person familiar with the situation told the Beacon Journal — and he lights up the NFL in his fourth season, there will be an even smaller piece of the pie for Teller.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Browns seem willing to risk paying Mayfield more and to go into the regular season before giving the quarterback a new deal. That would provide a bigger sample size of Mayfield’s second year in Stefanski’s offense.

Mayfield put it all together last season after the bye week, throwing 11 touchdowns against one interception in the final eight regular-season games and posting a 100.1 quarterback rating. In two playoff games, Mayfield threw for 467 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

Losing Teller would disrupt arguably the NFL’s best offensive line — one needs no analytics on that point — but the Browns also have one of the league’s top offensive line coaches, Bill Callahan, to groom Teller’s replacement.

That could be James Hudson III, a fourth-round draft pick out of the University of Cincinnati. He is listed on the first depth chart of the preseason as the backup left tackle, with Blake Hance, an undrafted free agent from Northwestern University in 2020, behind Teller. Or the Browns could fill the void with a 2022 draft pick or a free agent.

The Browns would also need to find someone with the tenacity and physicality — two traits Stefanski said stick out about Teller — to set that tone on the offensive line. Even untrained eyes could tell that was lacking in the five games Teller missed due to calf and ankle injuries last season.

“Oftentimes it is playing through the echo of the whistle,” Stefanski said of Teller. “A lot of teams have that guy that plays a style and if you’re fortunate you have multiple versions of that player. To have guys, particularly along the offensive and defensive line like we do that play a physical brand of football, I think it just plays into who we are as a team. Wyatt is certainly part of that.”

Teller is a realist. His bubble has already been burst when it comes to playing an entire career for the team that drafted him.

“I can’t really get upset about the business and personal side. I learned that 2½ years ago when I was traded from Buffalo,” said Teller, brought in by former General Manager John Dorsey. “I thought I was going to be a household name there and I was traded within a year, a year and a half.”

Now that Chubb is wrapped up through 2024, Teller leads the list of Browns in the final year of their contracts. But he has plenty of company, joined by safety Ronnie Harrison, tight end David Njoku, defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney, Takk McKinley, Andrew Billings and Malik Jackson, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., offensive lineman Chris Hubbard and receiver Rashard Higgins, to name a few.

All would be best served by taking Teller’s approach of focusing on football and trying to pile up the victories.

“The better I do, the better the guys around me do, the better the team does,” Teller said. “The better the team does, we all get paid. It’s not a bad problem to have for AB, having to deal with all this money.”

They all might get paid. By whom is the question. After Ward and Mayfield receive their extensions, Berry’s cupboard might be virtually bare.