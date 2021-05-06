2022 NFL mock draft: Way-too-early projections

A completist is defined as "an obsessive, typically indiscriminate, collector or fan of something."

I feel seen.

I couldn't possibly leave you without a preview of college football's best players and next year's top draft prospects before I close the book on the 2020-2021 draft season.

Obviously, a way-too-early mock draft isn't about accuracy, although, 20 of the 32 players I included last year were either drafted in the first or second round last week. All in all, 27 of 30 players who entered the draft were drafted (the other three signed as priority free agents).

The draft order is based on vegasinsider.com Super Bowl LVI futures. I don't hate your team (Vegas does).

A reminder: the NFL draft has become a nice appetizer before our main course in September. A mock version of said draft is meant to educate, and even entertain. At very least, it helps you pass the time.

Here's the first round of my way-too-early 2022 NFL mock draft:

FIRST ROUND

1. Houston (100/1) — Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma

It appears the Texans are already preparing for life after Deshaun Watson, considering their first pick of the 2021 draft was Stanford quarterback Davis Mills in the third round. Mills won't keep them from drafting a quarterback here if Watson gets traded. Two of Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley's last three quarterbacks went No. 1 overall. Rattler is a Heisman favorite headed into next season. Top needs: QB, Edge, OL

2. Jacksonville (100/1) — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

The only player from Oregon to go first overall in the NFL Draft was George Shaw in 1955. Thibodeaux could threaten that streak. He has combined for 3.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, 10 tackles and 18 quarterback pressures in two career Pac-12 Championship Games. Top needs: Edge, LB, OT

3. Detroit (80/1) — Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State

Harrison is still developing pass rush instincts, but a third year coached up by defensive line savant Larry Johnson should do the trick. He could test off the charts when we return to the combine in Indy. Top needs: WR, Edge, LB

4. Cincinnati (80/1) — Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Stingley features rare ball-tracking skills that make him a threat to take the ball away anytime it's in his vicinity. Top needs: CB, TE, OL

5. N.Y. Jets (80/1) — Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

I expect Hamilton to be one of the best all-around defenders in the nation next season. He features a rare combination of size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds), athleticism and football IQ for a defensive back. Top needs: CB, TE, S

6. Denver (66/1) — Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Howell has piled up 7,227 yards, 68 touchdowns and only 14 interceptions in two seasons. He'd be the sixth quarterback from the ACC to be selected in the first round since 2017 — Watson (2017), Mitchell Trubisky (2017), Lamar Jackson (2018), Daniel Jones (2019) and Trevor Lawrence (2021). Top needs: QB, Edge, LB

7. Atlanta (66/1) — Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Harris had 79 tackles — one behind Dylan Moses for the team lead — 4.5 sacks and an interception as a sophomore. Top needs: RB, Edge, LB

8. N.Y. Giants (66/1) — Drake Jackson, Edge, USC

Jackson can play in space or rush the passer off the edge. In 2019, he was the first true freshman to start a season opener for the Trojans on the defensive line since Everson Griffen in 2007 (and just the second since Tim Ryan in 1986). Top needs: OL, Edge, S

9. Washington (66/1) — Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Ridder's size (6-4, 215), accuracy and dual-threat capabilities make him an intriguing prospect. He's already 30-5 as a starter and if he levels up, he could be in considered for the top overall pick. Top needs: QB, OL, CB

10. Philadelphia (50/1) — Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Elam took a step back after an impressive freshman campaign in 2019. He'll be hard to pass on as a 6-foot-2 corner with elite ball skills if he can fine-tune his technique and become a more reliable tackler. Top needs: CB, LB, OL

11. N.Y. Giants from Chicago (50/1) — Zion Nelson, OT, Miami

The 6-foot-5, 315 pound Nelson has developed into one of the premier pass blockers in college football. Top needs: OL, Edge, S

12. Carolina (50/1) — Evan Neal, OL, Alabama

The massive Neal — he's 6-foot-7, 360 pounds — played right guard as a freshman for the Crimson Tide before moving to right tackle in 2020. He'll replace first-round pick Alex Leatherwood at left tackle next season. Top needs: OL, LB, S

13. Las Vegas (50/1) — DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

Leal is already one of the most physically imposing players in the SEC and he's still growing. He features inside-outside versatility and is an asset against the run or pass. Top needs: DT, OL, WR

14. Arizona (40/1) — Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Cross is a powerful blocker who can do damage at the second level in the run game with premium athleticism and his target-lock awareness. Top-10 is a possibility if he develops as a pass protector. Top needs: OT, Edge, TE

15. Minnesota (40/1) — Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

Jobe would have been a day two pick had he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, but he decided to return to Tuscaloosa for a little bit more seasoning. Top needs: CB, S, WR

16. New England (30/1) — Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The Mission Hills product shunned millions of dollars to come back for his senior season in Columbus and will likely be a top-three prospect at the position in 2022. Top needs: WR, CB, OL

17. Pittsburgh (30/1) — JT Daniels, QB, Georgia

After the Steelers failed to address offensive tackle in the draft, I doubt Ben Roethlisberger has much longer. If you're looking for a quarterback with breakout potential like Joe Burrow or Mac Jones, it's Daniels in his first full season as Bulldogs starter. Top needs: QB, OT, CB

18. L.A. Chargers (30/1) — Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

If Ross' medical evaluations — he missed 2020 after neck surgery — check out, he's likely the first wide receiver drafted. He has top-10 talent. Top needs: WR, DT, TE

19. Tennessee (25/1) — Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

Mays has the talent and size (6-6, 325) to play all five positions on the offensive line. He's likely the most refined blocker in college football. Top needs: WR, LB, OL

20. Dallas (25/1) — Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

Hutchinson suffered season-ending ankle surgery in 2020, but he was disruptive as a sophomore in 2019. He produced 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, six pass deflections and two forced fumbles. Top needs: Edge, OL, S

21. Cleveland (25/1) — Xavier Thomas, Edge, Clemson

This projection is based on Thomas' special talent, but he has to stay healthy and develop consistency. Top needs: Edge, WR, DT

22. Philadelphia from Miami (25/1) — Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma

Bonitto produced 8.5 sacks in his final seven games as a sophomore. A double-digit sack season wouldn't surprise me as a follow-up. Top needs: CB, LB, OL

23. N.Y. Jets from Seattle (22/1) — Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

Walker would have heard his name called had he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, but his current developmental trajectory puts him as one of the first offensive lineman off the board in 2022. Top needs: CB, TE, S

24. Indianapolis (20/1) — Jon Metchie, WR, Alabama

Metchie could be the fifth Alabama wide receiver selected in the first round in three years. He had 916 yards on 55 receptions and six touchdowns in an offense dominated by Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris. He'll be Bryce Young's clear-cut number one target in the fall. Top needs: OT, WR, CB

25. New Orleans (18/1) — Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Davis would've likely been the first defensive tackle selected this year had he left school — Christian Barmore was selected by the Patriots in the second round with the 38th overall pick. Top needs: WR, DT, QB

26. Miami from San Francisco (14/1) — Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Hall finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy balloting after leading the nation in rushing yards (1,572) and 100-yard rushing games (nine). Top needs: RB, LB, OL

27. Baltimore (12/1) — Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Linderbaum was recruited as a defensive lineman, but switched to the offensive line during bowl prep of his freshman season and has never looked back. He heads into the fall as the top center in college football. Top needs: OT, DL, C

28. Buffalo (12/1) — Sevyn Banks, CB, Ohio State

Every starting cornerback for the Buckeyes since 2013 have been drafted — seven in the first round. Banks has the physical traits and skillset to keep the party going. Top needs: CB, LB, WR

29. Detroit from L.A. Rams (12/1) — Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Wilson was impressive in the slot as a sophomore — 723 yards on 43 receptions and six touchdowns in eight games. He'll have a chance to show what he can do outside this season. Top needs: WR, Edge, LB

30. Tampa Bay (10/1) — George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

The pandemic limited Karlaftis to only three games last fall (he still had two sacks), but he was an AP Freshman All-American in 2019 after producing 7.5 sacks with 17 tackles for loss as a true freshman. Top needs: DL, WR, CB

31. Green Bay (9/1) — Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

Winfrey's quickness makes him a disruptive force on the interior. He'll be the anchor of a potentially dominant Sooners defense this season. Top needs: LB, WR, DL

32. Kansas City (11/2) — Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

The Chiefs could pair Wydermyer with Travis Kelce and create all kinds of headaches for defensive coordinators. The 6-5, 260 pound tight end is a reliable blocker and was named as a finalist for the John Mackey Award in 2021 after producing 506 yards on 46 receptions and six touchdowns as a sophomore. Top needs: S, WR, Edge