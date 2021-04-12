Dom Amore: Tyler Coyle, Jason Pinnock working to make Windsor High proud on NFL draft day

Tyler Coyle and Jason Pinnock grew up in the same town, started playing football when they were 5 or 6, shared the same dreams and, as they approach the gateway to dreams that is the NFL draft, they share similar outlooks.

Glance back, pay it forward. For them, this is the Windsor way.

“Not only am I doing this for my family, but I’m doing this for my community,” Coyle says. “I just want to show them that anything is possible. Going to the NFL, dedicating yourself to your craft, focusing on one goal, it can be done. Why can’t you do it? I’m doing it. Why can’t you do it?”

Coyle and Pinnock, who made winning plays for championship teams at Windsor High, have completed notable college careers — Coyle at UConn and Purdue, Pinnock at Pittsburgh — and both are projected to get phone calls before the NFL draft, April 29-May 1, is over.

“I’m somebody who has ‘done the Windsor thing,’ you would say,” Pinnock says. “There are a lot of dream-killers in this world. A bunch, man, a bunch of dream-killers I’ve overcome. For that one kid, you never know where God will take you if you just stay focused and do what’s required out of you to get to the dream that you’re dreaming.”

They’re both back home in Windsor now, where they’ve often made time to get back to the high school and talk to the players there now, show them what’s possible. “They really do keep in touch,” coach Rob Fleeting says. “They really do come back and try to help out the kids, and that’s a testament to the way they were raised by their parents.”

The NFL is close enough to touch for them. Coyle is 6 feet 1, 209 pounds and projects as a strong safety. He turned some scouts’ heads with three interceptions and MVP honors at the Tropical Bowl on Jan. 18, then again with a time of 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 39-inch vertical leap during Purdue’s pro day March 23.

Not surprised was Fleeting, who remembers a game against Hartford Public in the rain. With the ball hard to grip, he put Coyle in at quarterback and just had him run the ball. It worked.

“To have that size and to run that fast is amazing to me,” Fleeting says. “I could see him at the pro level playing any position they throw at him. His ceiling is so high.”

Pinnock, 6 feet, 200 pounds, made his name as a cover cornerback at Pitt. The 37 percent completion percentage against him was among the best in college football in 2019 and ’20. At Pitt’s pro day March 17, he recorded a 39.5-inch vertical, 4.52 time in the 40, prompting Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi to quip, “He made himself some money.” NFL defensive back coaches have been in touch with him nearly every day since.

“Jason was just great. He was just the answer for us,” Fleeting says. “One year we played Middletown in the second round of the playoffs. They were killing us with their quarterback. He would just drop back and take off, and our linebackers couldn’t tackle him. On third and long, we took Jason from corner and put him at middle linebacker and had him spy on the quarterback. That put an end to that.”

Pinnock laughed at the memory. “That was my guy, too,” he said. “Shout out Tyshaun James, he’s doing his thing at CCSU, killing it at receiver.”

At Windsor High, Pinnock and Coyle both played three sports but eventually gave up basketball to focus on track and football, sensing where their passion and future would be. They had the examples of hometown guys Chris Baker, who played nine years in the NFL, and Terrance Knighton, who played eight and is now a coach with the Carolina Panthers, As they were working in different parts of the country, Coyle in Nashville and Pinnock in Dallas, they mused via Twitter about following Baker and Knighton to play in the league.

“Me and Jason could be the next duo coming out of Windsor to make it to the NFL,” Coyle says. “That’s always been my goal growing up. Terrance and Chris inspired me to get here, and I’m doing everything in my power to get there, and so is Jason.”

Coyle was a year ahead in high school and aspired to play for UConn, where he became a captain in 2019. He played 34 games for the Huskies, becoming one of the most productive tacklers in the American Athletic Conference, returning two interceptions for scores.

“It made me an all-around, complete player,” Coyle says. “Being from Windsor, I didn’t lose a lot. But being at UConn, it kind of humbled me. In college, you really need everyone to do their job or it can be an explosive play. I look back on it, and I wouldn’t change anything.”

He left to play as a grad student at Purdue, to reunite with defensive coaches Bob Diaco and Anthony Poindexter, who had recruited him to UConn. With COVID-19 delaying and disrupting the season, and an injury, Coyle played only three games, but made 13 tackles.

“It was just an all-around weird year,” says Coyle, whose daughter, Tylani, was born Oct. 22, two days before the first game.

Now, like Pinnock, he’s working every day, talking with NFL scouts and coaches, ready to watch the draft and hope for the call surrounded by his parents and family. “I feel like my dad kept me on a straight and narrow line growing up,” Coyle says. “I feel, almost, like he knew who I would become.”

Pinnock played as a true freshman at Pitt, ended up with 54 tackles and six interceptions in 30 college games and left feeling well-prepared for the process, even if it is still not the normal process due to the pandemic.

“Being next door to the Steelers, a lot of my close friends, family friends now, play for the Steelers and are already in the NFL,” Pinnock says. “I had great guidance, and I’m a person, if I don’t know something, I asked. It’s a process that requires consistency, just battling with yourself every day to get up and work.”

Pinnock and his family plan to gather at Mohegan Sun during the NFL draft, waiting for the moment the next star from Windsor is to be chosen. His parents, brother, grandmother and sister-in-law, he calls them his “core five.”

“They’ll all be there,” Pinnock says. “I think about the moment a lot. It’s something you dream of since you started playing the game. There’ll be a sigh of relief, not relief that the job is done, but you have the opportunity now and it’s time to go get it.”