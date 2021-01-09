5 things to watch in the Bears-Saints playoff game, including another shot for Mitch Trubisky and Cairo Santos defying past kicking problems

The Chicago Bears will try for their first playoff victory in 10 years when they face the New Orleans Saints in the wild-card round Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The seventh-seeded Bears are in the playoffs for the second time in three years under coach Matt Nagy, while the Saints, the NFC’s No. 2 seed, are in the playoffs for the fourth straight season under coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees.

As kickoff approaches, here’s a snapshot look at the game.

———

— Pressing question

Can Mitch Trubisky rise to the moment in potentially his last game as Bears quarterback?

The circumstances were jarringly different the last time Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky took the field for a playoff game two years ago.

That 2018 Bears team had Super Bowl hopes, and Trubisky was looking to build his legacy as the team’s quarterback.

One 16-15 wild-card-round loss to the Eagles and two 8-8 seasons later, Trubisky’s future with the team is foggy. He will be a free agent after this season, and it’s unclear whether the Bears or he want to continue their union further. Despite all that has happened between the two playoff appearances, Trubisky said he is in a better place to lead the Bears.

“I feel like I am more prepared than I was back then,” Trubisky said. “I feel like my game has gotten better. I just feel like I am a better leader and know what my team needs at this point and just how to push them.”

In order to secure his first playoff victory, Trubisky faces a big challenge.

Despite progress in December, the Bears offense scored only a touchdown — on the opening drive — went 1 for 5 in the red zone and averaged 4.8 yards per play against the Green Bay Packers in the regular-season finale.

Now the Bears are going against a Saints defense that ranks fifth with 217 passing yards allowed per game, is tied for fifth with 21.1 points allowed per game and is tied for the league lead with 18 interceptions.

“They’re going to be in your face and they’re going to try to change it up with a bunch of different blitzes and try to confuse you with different looks,” Trubisky said. “When you go against a team that gives you different looks and tries to confuse the quarterback, you’ve just got to be on point with what plays you have in your game plan and where you need to go with the football versus whatever look they’re showing.

“For me, it’s just going to be a big study week on our game plan and in film study and just making sure that I’m on the same page with my guys and whatever look we get that we’re in the right play and we can have a successful play out of whatever they try to bring at us.”

———

— Player in the spotlight

Cairo Santos was the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 6 and the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December. He has made 27 consecutive field-goal attempts, a hot streak unprecedented in Bears history. He returns to the postseason for the first time in four years with his confidence tank full. His .938 field-goal percentage ranks second among kickers in this year’s postseason.

“I’m just so blessed and thankful for everything that this journey has been for me,” Santos said Thursday.”

Wait … Are we even supposed to be talking about this? Is the discussion of such a roll off-limits at a time like this?

WARNING: We apologize in advance for the reminder we’re about to issue. But let’s get this out of the way. The last time the Bears attempted a kick in a playoff game, Cody Parkey’s game-deciding 43-yard field-goal try was tipped at the line of scrimmage, clanked off the left upright, bounced off the crossbar and caromed back into the end zone. The Bears lost to the Eagles 16-15 in a wild card-round game. The “Double Doink” cemented its place in Chicago Sports infamy.

“Did you really just go there?” Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor cracked Thursday. “At some point, you’re going to have to let it go.”

As for how Tabor processed the sting and finality of Parkey’s notorious kick two years ago? “It’s hard anytime when you know it’s over,” he said. “I think that’s for anything in life. And that’s a tough moment.

“I’ll be honest with you: I haven’t even thought about that play. … I’m going to think positive. I like where our guys are at. If there’s a good experience, we want to learn from it. If there’s a bad experience, we want to learn from it. And that finality? I don’t want to have that feeling after this game.”

Santos is going to do his part to make sure there isn’t a repeat of that horror. Unlike Parkey, who missed three preseason kicks and 10 during the season in 2018 before his high-profile playoff failure, Santos’ steadiness and mental fortitude has been impressive all season. He’s also a perfect 6 for 6 on field-goal attempts in two previous trips to the playoffs. That should serve the Bears well Sunday afternoon.

“I just want to keep attacking, one kick at a time,” Santos said. “Like I’ve been saying all year.”

———

— Keep an eye on …

A key moment in the Bears’ 26-23 overtime loss to the Saints in November was when wide receiver Javon Wims lost his cool and punched Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the face mask.

The game was tied at 13 when Wims was ejected. Bears quarterback Nick Foles threw an interception on the next play, and the Saints capitalized with a field goal.

Gardner-Johnson was caught on video tearing the mouthpiece from Wims on an earlier drive. Though he claimed innocence following the incident, Gardner-Johnson has become known as an agitator, the type of player who can get under opponents’ skin. In the 2019 Bears-Saints game, he mocked Tarik Cohen’s height and trash talked with Allen Robinson.

But Robinson and wide receiver Anthony Miller said they wouldn’t let Gardner-Johnson get to them. Robinson said he didn’t view his antics as outside the normal realm of trash talk, saying, “It don’t bother me either way.”

Added Miller: “We’re just going to play our game. Guys like that do what they do. But your bark can’t be louder than your bite, and it’s hard to bite, so I’m not worried about that.”

Gardner-Johnson was placed on the COVID-19 list last week but tweeted Thursday: “IMMMM BAAAACCCKKKKKKKKK.” So the Bears likely will have to deal with a player who also has 66 tackles, five for a loss, 13 passes defended and an interception this season.

Saints coach Sean Payton said Gardner-Johnson is a smart player with good tackling abilities and exceptional feet. But he said there has been talk with the 23-year-old about how to balance playing with an edge with staying smart.

“(He’s) one of those younger guys where you’re constantly talking about, hey, playing with confidence is one thing, but not crossing the line, especially now that we get into these postseason games,” Payton said. “Having been in so many of these now, even as an assistant, you can see the flow of a game turn on a bad penalty. That’s just the discipline and understanding of what the end goal is.”

The Bears also will have to keep that in mind.

———

— Odds and ends

Safety Tashaun Gipson was asked this week to explain where all the splash plays have gone for the Bears defense, why they were only able to record 18 takeaways and 35 sacks.

“Football gods,” Gipson said with a smile. “Ain’t nobody else to blame but the football gods. … I just think it’s one of those situations where we’re just not coming with them.”

Khalil Mack was asked what it’s like to be an underdog heading into these playoffs.

“I always feel like an underdog. It’s just in me,” Mack said. “A lot of these guys do as well. There’s a lot of disrespect that we have been hearing. So obviously you have to use all of that to your advantage.”

And where specifically has the disrespect been coming from?

“Maybe I’m making it up,” Mack said. “Maybe I’m not. We just hear certain things and take offense to it in the right ways.”

To be frank, it’s foolish for the Bears to be feeling disrespected simply because this season’s production dips have been noted and critically analyzed. Shortly after being hired as the defensive coordinator in January 2019, Chuck Pagano stressed that “the pieces are there” for the Bears defense to “be the best in the history of the game.” At Halas Hall, chatter spread that the defensive players wanted to surpass the accomplishments of the ’85 Bears. Players and coaches asked to be held to the highest of standards.

The defense, obviously, has fallen well short of those lofty goals and has been judged accordingly. The Bears defense is still pretty good but no longer elite, outside the top 10 in yards and points allowed, in the bottom half of the league in sacks and in the bottom five in takeaways.

They’ll have to bring their A game Sunday to slow a potent Saints offense that again ranks in the top five in scoring (30.1 ppg) and will attack all afternoon with quarterback Drew Brees, running back Alvin Kamara and receiver Michael Thomas.

And, oh, by the way, coach Sean Payton is still at the controls too.

Said Pagano: “I don’t know how many hobbies Coach Payton has. I wish he had more and spent a little less time trying to ruin the lives of defensive coordinators and defensive assistants and players.”

The Bears can feel disrespected as much as they deem appropriate. Now comes the task of doing something about it on a playoff stage against a quality opponent.

———

— Injury update

The Bears listed inside linebacker Roquan Smith, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and cornerback Jaylon Johnson as questionable to play Sunday.

Smith injured his left elbow and Mooney injured his ankle in the regular-season finale against the Green Bay Packers. Neither practiced all week, and coach Matt Nagy wouldn’t go into much detail about their statuses. But he did speak to the challenge the Bears will have if Smith can’t play.

“He’s playing at a dominant level,” Nagy said. “He’s not just playing like a good player or a great player. There’s complete domination in the way he’s playing. ... When you lose that, that’s a part of football. Whoever the next guy up that has to step up and go in there and do their thing, we understand that, and it’s our job as coaches, too, to know and see that and work around that to work to that players’ strengths. And you can’t say that that player is Roquan, because they’re not, so you’ve got to work to that players’ strengths. Then it’s the other 10 players around that have to be able to do the same thing.”

Johnson was limited in practice all week as he works his way back from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss the last three games.

Bears nickel cornerback Buster Skrine will miss his fifth straight game with a concussion. Inside linebacker Josh Woods also was listed as questionable with a toe/glute injury.

The Saints declared out defensive end Trey Hendrickson with a neck injury. Hendrickson tied for second in the NFL with Aaron Donald with 13\u00bd sacks. T.J. Watt led the league with 15.

Saints guard Nick Easton also will miss the game because of a concussion.