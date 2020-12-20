Browns maintain Wild Card pace in AFC

Baker Mayfield stayed sizzling hot in December and led the Browns to a 20-6 victory over the New York Giants on “Sunday Night Football” at MetLife Stadium.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski named Mayfield a game captain for the first time this season, and the starting quarterback didn't disappoint in his reunion with Freddie Kitchens, Stefanski's predecessor in Cleveland.

Mayfield finished 27-of-32 passing (84.4%) for 297 yards and two touchdowns without an interception for a rating of 126.2. He threw for more than 300 yards in the two previous games, a first since the Browns drafted him first overall in 2018.

The Browns improved to 10-4, their best record through 13 games since 1994. They also secured double-digit wins in a season for the first time in 13 years and the second since their rebirth as an expansion team in 1999. They went 10-6 in 2007, but they missed the postseason.

With the victory over the Giants (5-9), the Browns maintained their position to claim the first of three AFC wild-card spots despite the teams on their heels in the playoff race – the Indianapolis Colts (10-4), Miami Dolphins (9-5) and Baltimore Ravens (9-5) – winning earlier Sunday.

The Browns swept the NFC East for the first time in a single season. They also defeated the Washington Football Team, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles this season.

Neither Kitchens nor quarterback Colt McCoy were able to exact revenge against the Browns, who kept the Giants out of the end zone all night.

Kitchens called the offense's plays for the Giants because offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam fired Kitchens after he went 6-10 last year in his only season as a head coach.

A third-round pick of the Browns in 2010, McCoy started for the Giants because Daniel Jones (hamstring, ankle) was inactive. McCoy went 19-of-31 passing (61.3%) for 221 yards without a touchdown or an interception. He posted a rating of 82.9.

The Browns overcame two penalties on a 14-play, 95-yard drive to capture a 20-3 lead with 12:53 left in the fourth quarter, when running back Nick Chubb powered ahead for a 1-yard rushing touchdown. A clipping penalty on right tackle Jack Conklin had negated a 6-yard TD run by Chubb a few plays earlier. Rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills was also flagged for a false start in the buildup to Chubb finishing the march on third-and-goal.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Chubb and Kareem Hunt became the first pair of Browns running backs to each score at least 10 touchdowns in the same season since Leroy Hoard and Kevin Mack combined to accomplish the feat in 1991.

The Giants trimmed their deficit to 20-6 with 4:07 left to play, when Graham Gano made a 39-yard field goal at the end of a nine-play, 56-yard drive.

Gano's ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Browns with 4:06 remaining. The recovery survived a challenge by Giants coach Joe Judge.

Despite the aforementioned penalties on Conklin and Wills, the offensive line played well. The group thrived with rookie fifth-round draft pick Nick Harris playing right guard because Chris Hubbard suffered a right knee injury with 11:05 remaining in the first quarter and never returned to the game. Hubbard started in place of Wyatt Teller, who was inactive and considered week to week with an ankle injury.

Mayfield took advantage of the quality protection. The Browns led 13-3 at halftime largely because he found a rhythm early. He went 17-of-19 passing (89.5%) for 172 yards and two touchdowns without an interception for a rating of 139.5 through the first two quarters.

The first two possessions of the game ended with gambles that didn't pay off.

Former Browns running back Dion Lewis returned the opening kickoff 48 yards, but the Giants failed to capitalize. On fourth-and-5 from the Cleveland 8, the Giants lined up for a field goal, then motioned out of it, leaving punter Riley Dixon at quarterback. Dixon threw a pass intended for center Nick Gates in traffic over the middle, and it fell incomplete with 11:36 left in the first quarter.

The Browns took over at their 8 and marched to the New York 43, where Stefanski decided to go for it on second-and-2. Mayfield saw tight end Austin Hooper run open, but defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence batted down the pass near the line of scrimmage with 7:05 left in the first quarter.

The Giants parlayed the turnover on downs into three points. Gano capped their seven-play, 38-yard drive with a 37-yard field goal, giving them a 3-0 lead with 4:12 remaining in the first quarter.

The Browns struck back right away and captured a 7-3 lead with 12:31 left in the second quarter. On third-and-goal, Mayfield finished a 13-play, 75-yard drive by throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Hooper, who was wide open in the back of the end zone.

Judge decided to roll the dice again on the ensuing series, going for it on fourth-and-1 from the Cleveland 5. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson got an arm on running back Wayne Gallman as he carried the ball, and safeties Sheldrick Redwine and Karl Joseph finished the tackle. Gallman was ruled short of the line to gain, resulting in a turnover on downs for the Giants with 5:16 left in the second quarter.

On the next series, a 10-play, 95-yard drive, Mayfield threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who made the catch in the back of the end zone with cornerback Isaac Yiadom all over him.

Landry motioned to an NBC camera after scoring, holding up one finger, then three fingers in a tribute to close friend, Browns receiver and former Giants star Odell Beckham Jr., who's out for the season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Oct. 25 and later undergoing surgery.

Yiadom took exception to Landry's celebration and confronted him, and the officials flagged Landry for taunting. The 15-yard penalty pushed Cody Parkey's extra point back to 48 yards, and his attempt deflected off the right upright and missed, leaving the Browns with a 13-3 lead with 21 seconds left in the first half.