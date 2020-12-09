Joe Buck’s comment on the myth of announcer jinxes came at the worst time Tuesday

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts after missing a field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

All sports streaks eventually come to an end, so Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had to know his stretch of successful field-goal attempts from inside 40 yards would be snapped at some point.

And that’s what happened during the Ravens’ 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night.

The timing of the miss didn’t go unnoticed by viewers.

As Tucker was lining up a 36-yard attempt in the second quarter, Fox Sports announcer Joe Buck noted Tucker had a streak of 70 straight made.

“We’ll see if he keeps that streak alive here,” Troy Aikman said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Buck responded: “I’m just gonna say he is. No announcer’s jinx, come on.”

Tucker then missed the attempt wide left.

Joe Buck mentioned how Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had made 70 straight field goals inside 40 yards.



Troy Aikman said, "We'll see if he keeps that streak alive here."



Buck: "I'm just gonna say he is. No announcer's jinx, come on!"



And Tucker missed a 36-yarder. pic.twitter.com/mtc1dOC8Dv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 9, 2020

That, unsurprisingly, got Twitter buzzing:

Joe Buck going to find himself on trial like that Dr Pepper commercial — Chris Vaccaro (@ChrisVaccaroGST) December 9, 2020

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Time for joe buck to check in to the pic.twitter.com/yETluSfbSc — jim (@JBonner_) December 9, 2020

My God... @Buck doubling down on no announcers curse from @TroyAikman... only for Tucker to miss it!! They do exist!! #RavensFlock #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/j8FujR72Fg — Kurt Zamora (@KTankTJR) December 9, 2020

Wow Joe Buck just iced/jinxed Justin tucker — ️eaz (@BeEasy_23) December 9, 2020

Joe Buck should be arrested for that — kaden (@k4den_) December 9, 2020

Sports Illustrated asked Buck about the exquisite timing of his comment, and he gave a hilarious response:

“There are few things I relish more than affecting the outcome of kicks, no-hitters, wins and losses from the broadcast booth. It’s fun. It’s power that cannot fall into the wrong hands. Think about it — had I not said what I said, Justin would have made the kick. There is zero doubt. I have sent a letter of apology to Tucker, the Ravens, their fans and Kim Jung Un (just to be safe). I’m most fun at parties. All I have to do is say it and it the opposite happens.”