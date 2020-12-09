Football
Joe Buck’s comment on the myth of announcer jinxes came at the worst time Tuesday
All sports streaks eventually come to an end, so Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had to know his stretch of successful field-goal attempts from inside 40 yards would be snapped at some point.
And that’s what happened during the Ravens’ 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night.
The timing of the miss didn’t go unnoticed by viewers.
As Tucker was lining up a 36-yard attempt in the second quarter, Fox Sports announcer Joe Buck noted Tucker had a streak of 70 straight made.
“We’ll see if he keeps that streak alive here,” Troy Aikman said.
Buck responded: “I’m just gonna say he is. No announcer’s jinx, come on.”
Tucker then missed the attempt wide left.
That, unsurprisingly, got Twitter buzzing:
Sports Illustrated asked Buck about the exquisite timing of his comment, and he gave a hilarious response:
“There are few things I relish more than affecting the outcome of kicks, no-hitters, wins and losses from the broadcast booth. It’s fun. It’s power that cannot fall into the wrong hands. Think about it — had I not said what I said, Justin would have made the kick. There is zero doubt. I have sent a letter of apology to Tucker, the Ravens, their fans and Kim Jung Un (just to be safe). I’m most fun at parties. All I have to do is say it and it the opposite happens.”
Comments