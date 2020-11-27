Cincinnati Bengals’ Giovani Bernard selling Fort Lauderdale home for $10.9 million

Cincinnatti Bengals running back Giovani Bernard is asking $10.9 million for his newly renovated home in Fort Lauderdale. REALTOR.COM

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard has put his brand-new Fort Lauderdale digs up for sale.

The South Florida native, who turned 29 on Nov. 22, is asking $10.9 million for his Harbor Beach mansion, which underwent a top-to-bottom renovation that was completed earlier this year, according to Realtor.com.

Bernard paid $2.55 million in 2017 for the 5,320 square-foot spread, which features five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

Designed by the Miami-based Choeff Levy Fischman, the renovated home features a gourmet kitchen, a master suite with walls of glass, a media room with a wall-sized flat-screen TV, a pool and spa, and 220 feet of deep-water canal dockage near the Stranahan River.

The listing is represented by Nicole Holtzheuser with the Broward-based Florida Luxurious Properties firm.

Bernard was born in West Palm Beach to Haitian immigrant parents and attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, where he became a nationally ranked high school running back. He has played for the Bengals since 2013 and signed a two-year contract extension in 2019 worth $10.3 million.