NFL Films reveals what John Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel said during their pregame kerfuffle
Tensions flared before the Tennessee Titans’ 30-24 overtime win Sunday over the Ravens in Baltimore.
The high crime that ignited the kerfuffle? The Titans players had the temerity to stand on the logo at midfield of the Ravens field. Seriously.
During the brouhaha, Titans coach Mike Vrabel and Ravens coach John Harbaugh exchanged words about the dastardly deed.
After the game, Harbaugh eschewed the customary handshake between coaches:
NFL Films was on hand to catch what Vrabel and Harbaugh said to one another during the pregame fracas.
Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network tweeted the video clip:
The Titans defeated the Ravens in Baltimore twice in 2020: Sunday’s game and in the AFC Divisional playoff game in January.
Should these teams meet in the playoffs after this season, it could be a fun game to watch.
