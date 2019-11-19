Alex Smith’s wife shares video of what he’s overcome since terrible injury a year ago

When former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith returns to the NFL, most fans in Kansas City are going to be cheering for him.

Smith, who was traded to Washington in 2018, suffered a horrific injury during a game a year ago. Two bones in his right leg were broken and Smith underwent an astounding 17 surgeries as part of his recovery process.

On Monday, one year after the injury, Smith’s wife, Elizabeth, shared a video to Instagram that shows Smith’s amazing journey.

That includes scenes from the hospital, Smith in a wheelchair, in a cast and using a walker. Later, you can see Smith working out.

It’s been a grueling 365 days for Smith, but he’s clearly worked hard to return to the NFL.

Here is the video:

If that doesn’t play, you can view it here:

One year ago today, Alex Smith suffered a gruesome knee injury.



His wife Liz posted this video on Instagram giving us a small glimpse of what Alex has gone through over the last year.







(via @lizbsmith11 /IG)pic.twitter.com/5LdoeSsgco — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 19, 2019

Here’s hoping this video will be playing on the scoreboard at FedEx Field next season when Smith comes back.