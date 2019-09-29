There are calls for Raiders’ Vontaze Burfict to be suspended after hit on Colts player

Chiefs cautiously respect Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce will be watching out for the defense of Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, but both players respect his aggressive defensive play. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce will be watching out for the defense of Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, but both players respect his aggressive defensive play.

Heading into the 2019 season, linebacker Vontaze Burfict had been suspended or fined by the NFL a whopping 13 times and fined more than $4 million, per USA Today.

Those punshiments were all during his time with the Bengals, but Burfict is likely to get dinged by the NFL again.

Burfict, who is in his first season with the Raiders, was ejected for Oakland’s game against the Colts on Sunday after a helmet-to-helmet hit against Jack Doyle.

During the second quarter, Burfict lowered his helmet and hit Doyle in the helmet.

Here is the play (from CBS Sports):

Vontaze Burfict was ejected from the game for this late hit.



(via @SharpFootball)pic.twitter.com/Lj8kv5hyxx — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 29, 2019

That led to an outcry from fans and NFL writers.

USA Today’s Henry McKenna wrote: “It’s clear Burfict is a danger to every player that he faces, and because he is careless — or perhaps intentionally hazardous — with the safety of his fellow players, the NFL should consider banning him or placing him on an indefinite suspension.”

Here is what Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko said this:

Time to start talking about a long-term ban for Vontaze Burfict (sound on). pic.twitter.com/oMYegAzYyc — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) September 29, 2019

Many other shared similar thoughts:

There isn’t any obvious reason to me why Vontaze Burfict shouldn’t get suspended for that hit. And other players should demand it. In this time of player safety his blatantly dirty style has no place in the sport. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 29, 2019

I don't mind saying it again: Vontaze Burfict is the dirtiest player in NFL history. Firmly believe that. And he should really be booted from the league. — Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) September 29, 2019

Vontaze Burfict laughing as he's ejected. Stop enabling this, @NFL — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) September 29, 2019

That should be Vontaze Burfict's last down of NFL football — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) September 29, 2019

KICK VONTAZE BURFICT OUT FOREVER!!! pic.twitter.com/91IQghasuf — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 29, 2019

This is the most Vontaze Burfict play ever.



Legitimate headhunting.



This play belongs in the 1970spic.twitter.com/S8Bq0dDQqn — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 29, 2019

Vontaze Burfict is the dirtiest player in the league. This is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/7y7NIHyp4J — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 29, 2019

Every year I say this and it’s really getting old:



Vontaze Burfict should be kicked out of the league.



Permanently. pic.twitter.com/6y8DgCoULe — Cooper Watson (@CooperTWatson) September 29, 2019