Should Jaguars sign Colin Kaepernick? Sen. Marco Rubio said yes, and thoughts on Dolphins
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who is from Miami, was asked about the Dolphins, Jaguars and Colin Kaepernick following the first week of the NFL season, according to TMZ Sports.
Here’s what he said:
- On the Dolphins: “That roster was built for them to draft high. They’ve got a bunch of picks next year. They’re rebuilding it.”
- On the report about players wanting to get traded after the blowout loss to the Ravens: “When you get beat that bad, you don’t have too many guys people want to trade for.”
- On Miami turning the offense over to quarterback Josh Rosen: “That’s going to happen eventually, I think. It’s just a matter of time before I think that happens.”
- On the Jaguars adding Colin Kaepernick in the wake of Nick Foles injury: “I’m not an NFL owner, but I can tell you I don’t think there are 64 better quarterbacks ... If I were an owner, and he was the best guy, I’d bring him in despite the other stuff. But, there’s a lot that goes into that.”
