Twitter was buzzing after report of Antonio Brown’s impending suspension by Raiders

The Chiefs will play in Oakland on Sept. 15, and there’s a chance the Raiders will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown.

This doesn’t have to do with Brown’s helmet (he found one he liked) or his feet, which were injured in a cryotherapy accident. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Brown will be suspended after a dust-up with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock.

The latest drama came one day after Brown used an Instagram story to share a letter from Mayock informing Brown of a fine for missing practice. Brown also expressed his displeasure with the decision in the post.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted: “It did not get physical, sources say. But after a screaming match, Brown told Mayock that he would hit him in the face and then punted the ball… and said, ‘Fine me for that.’”

It’s been 179 days since the Raiders acquired Brown in a trade with the Steelers*, and it’s safe to say no one in Oakland’s front office could have expected all that’s transpired.

*One writer said Pittsburgh didn’t get close to fair value in the deal. Whoops.

But NFL fans have soaked up the soap opera that has been the Brown-Raiders marriage over the past six months.

Thursday’s installment set Twitter abuzz (again):

RESET THE COUNTER https://t.co/VoKrU3QKy1 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 5, 2019

The entire city of Pittsburgh after hearing about AB’s suspension pic.twitter.com/1UtWdLxRpC — Overtime (@overtime) September 5, 2019

March analysis: the Steelers got ONLY a third and fifth-round pick for Antonio Brown?



September analysis: the Steelers got a third AND fifth-round picks for Antonio Brown? — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 5, 2019

If the Steelers suspend Antonio Brown for conduct detrimental (they'd need to prove a track record of misconduct, which would probably be pretty easy now), then the star receiver would default on his guarantees.



The full guarantee in his Raiders contract exceeds $30 million. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 5, 2019

Moving on from Antonio Brown



Trade#Raiders take on $1M of dead cap ($333k in 2019, $667k in 2020).

New team acquires cash/cap hits of $14.6M/$17M/$17.5M



Release#Raiders take on $30.125M of dead cap ($29.45M in 2019, $667k in 2020) — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 5, 2019

If you set the over/under for games Antonio Brown plays with the Raiders at 0.5, I'd take the under. — Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) September 5, 2019

The Raiders still Raidering in 2019 https://t.co/N7LvQIyVrJ — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) September 5, 2019

Pittsburgh watching Antonio Brown absolutely implode in Oakland pic.twitter.com/9CvcsJAxwl — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) September 5, 2019