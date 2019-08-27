First it was Capt. Andrew Luck on Twitter. Now it’s Capt. Derek Carr’s turn

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr takes questions on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 in Napa, California. agalaviz@fresnobee.com

When Andrew Luck retired from the NFL on Saturday, so did the Capt. Andrew Luck Twitter account.

But on Monday, another Capt. Twitter account launched. That would be Capt. Derek Carr.

First message?

“Dearest mother —Received word that Capt. Luck has holstered his sidearm. His wounds were deep but there is no time to dwell. My mission remains the same. In 14 days we begin our journey to conquer the west of AFC. We will seek victory, Mother. And we shall find it.— Derek,” the message said.

— Derek — Capt. Derek Carr (@CaptDerekCarr) August 26, 2019

The Twitter account was created at 3 p.m. Monday and, of course, it is following the Oakland Raiders quarterback, and his brothers, David and Darren.

So far, there are more than 300 retweets and more than 1,000 likes.

Capt. Carr’s Twitter bio reads “Ex-Pirate. Leader from the Land of Oak.”

Darren Carr noticed the account and said “here we go.” The Capt. Derek Carr replied back.

Prepare yourself, lieutenant. The autumn wind is coming — Capt. Derek Carr (@CaptDerekCarr) August 26, 2019

There has been mystery of the person behind the Capt. Andrew Luck Twitter account that detailed the former Indianapolis Colts star in Civil War-themed tweets for almost four years.

Dearest mother —

The quill has never felt more heavy. I have made the decision to holster my sidearm permanently. I shall battle no more. The decision is difficult, but, as the hogs taught me, I must be true to myself. I am coming home to care for you and the farm.

— Andrew — Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) August 25, 2019

The Indianapolis Star reached out to Capt. Andrew Luck on Monday to find out the identity of the person behind the account but was unsuccessful.

The Bee reached out to find out what is behind the Capt. Derek Carr account. So far, no reply.