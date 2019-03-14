Can Raiders’ Antonio Brown catch Jerry Rice’s NFL records? Here is why he feels he can

There are many goals Antonio Brown would like to achieve before his NFL career comes to a close.

But none more than catching Jerry Rice’s records. He’s leaning on Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden to help him get there.

“it’s a challenge every year to prove my love for the game,” Brown said at his introductory news conference in Alameda on Wednesday. “I’m just taking it one year at a time. Obviously, my goal in the back of my mind is to catch Jerry Rice. Every year I have to prove my love, so this year I’m out here to prove my love in what I can do and what I can be. Nothing in the NFL is ever guaranteed, set in stone. I know these guys believe in me, but it’s a lot for me to prove here. I’m here to prove who I am and what I stand for.”

Brown is entering his 10th season in the NFL – the first nine all with the Pittsburgh Steelers.





Rice played 20 seasons with San Francisco, Oakland and Seattle, setting NFL records including:

▪ Career receptions – 1,549

▪ Career receiving yards – 22,895

▪ Career receiving touchdowns – 197

▪ Overall touchdowns – 208

▪ Career all-purpose yards – 23,546

▪ Most seasons of 1,000 receiving yards - 14

Here are Brown’s totals:

▪ Career receptions – 837

▪ Career receiving yards – 11,207

▪ Career receiving touchdowns – 74

▪ Overall touchdowns – 80

▪ Career all-purpose yards – 14,258

▪ Most seasons of 1,000 receiving yards - 7

Brown said, “Playing with a guy like Coach Gruden, obviously, he knows what it takes to keep me upright and fresh and keep me out there for a long time.”





Free agency frenzy

Tackle Trent Brown, wide receiver Tyrell Williams and safety Lamarcus Joyner shared their thoughts on signing free-agent contracts with the Raiders.

Joyner — “After getting to talk to (Gruden) and some of the guys in the building, I was very excited about the way they were going to use me and how people were happy to have me here. That was the biggest decision-making point for me.”

Brown — “It’s a division (AFC West) full of great pass rushers, week in and week out. The league is full of great pass rushers, but this division in particular is full of pass rushers. The league’s top pass rushers, a couple of them are in this division. That’s why I got signed.”