Is Derek Carr coming back to Raiders in 2019? New GM gives a hint

New Raiders general manager Mike Mayock hinted at the answer this week while holding court at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
“When you look at 32 teams in this league there aren’t 32 starting quarterbacks, yet we have one of them,” Mayock said. “He is a starting quarterback in the NFL. He can make every throw. We have to do a better job of protecting him and giving him weapons. He played with rookie tackles last year. We need to get more speed on offense, we need to be more dynamic. Derek Carr, at this point, is kind of the least of our problems.”
That might not be the most ringing endorsement of No. 4, but Carr has proven over his career he deserves to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL. Does coach Jon Gruden think he’s the Raiders franchise quarterback? Gruden hasn’t answered that question concretely either, but all signs point to that pairing carrying into the 2019 season and beyond.
Of course, Gruden never planned to trade Khalil Mack or Amari Cooper when he came on board last year, so never say never, but Gruden ridding of Carr would admit his own failure. And he may not be ready to do that so early in his second act on the sideline.
Carr, as Mayock said, was the least of the Raiders’ problems in 2018. He was sacked 51 times, tied for third-most in the NFL, largely because rookie tackles Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker struggled more often that not. Carr also threw for at least 4,000 yards for the first time in his career and only threw 10 interceptions, including a 332-pass interception-less streak that stands as the third-longest such streak in NFL history.
So as the Raiders embark on the 2019 season, wherever their home stadium may be, the new general manager’s words on Thursday offered another indication Carr will be in silver and black next season, not Giants blue or Jaguars green or any other potential trade partner.
