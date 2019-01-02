To win in playoffs Chargers need more balance, not more Phillip Rivers

The Chargers are back in the playoffs, winners of five of six games down the stretch including a win over the Chiefs in Kansas City. They’re top 10 in the NFL in scoring offense and top 10 in scoring defense, but they’re also not playing particularly well.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
And that one loss coupled with the struggles with Phillip Rivers, that’s a little scary.
When you look at the Chargers over the past five years, they’ve been a team that has been talented, a team that everyone picks as a dark horse to go to the Super Bowl. Early on they might struggle, but then they start figuring it out and get hot at the end of the year and they barely make the playoffs or barely miss the playoffs, whatever happens.
This year, it has been much different.
Their defense has been a lot better – Derwin James and Joey Bosa, the guys on that side of the ball, they’ve been fantastic. Up until a few weeks ago, the Chargers probably were the most consistent team in the NFL because they wouldn’t give you that stinker. They’d go out there and play the way they should and they were a tough out.
They might have been the favorite in the AFC, but they have gotten away from what got to them this point.
They’re having a little bit of an identity crisis.
Melvin Gordon has been banged up and they’ve gone back to the old Chargers. The emphasis has shifted back to, “Well, we have Phillip Rivers ... ”
But at the end of the day, you have to be able to run the ball effectively, have your play-action pass. You can’t just rely on the drop-back pass, even if your quarterback is great and has had success in that area. Even Drew Brees had to have a great running game the past couple of years to actually get the Saints where they needed to be, and beyond where he’s throwing for 5,000 yards every year but they’re in the middle of the pack.
New Orleans had to establish that run game and get that defense to play better.
That’s where the Chargers were, earlier in the season.
In the wild-card round at Baltimore, that’s the way to go.
The one loss in that six-game run at the end of the season, it was against the Ravens. That started this whole thing, when you look at it.
The Ravens gave Rivers 100 different looks, because the Chargers were in a drop-back pass mode a lot of the time. Baltimore took away the run and the Chargers didn’t want to stick with it. They wanted to get into a contest where they’re going to throw the ball around.
But Baltimore also has Eric Weddle on their side now, which I think is the most interesting matchup in this round of the playoffs.
Weddle is facing his old team and he knows all of Rivers’ calls. He knows his audibles. He knows where he wants to throw the ball against certain coverages. When you watch that game from a few weeks ago, he did a great job.
So if you’re the Chargers you have to be stubborn about it.
If Gordon isn’t healthy enough to be effective, Austin Ekeler can come in and they can lean on him. They can’t lose what got them there and think “OK, now that we’re here we’re going to let Phillip take it.”
Phillip makes incredible throws down the field and his downfield accuracy is probably as good as I’ve ever seen. He’s their best player so the tendency is to rely on him, but he’s not like Russell Wilson, a guy who’s going to break you down with his feet.
Rivers is not going to make extra plays, and it’s too hard in the NFL to just drop-back pass and beat guys. Opponents will devise elaborate schemes and coverages and they’ll confuse you. You’ll get sacked, you’ll throw interceptions. It’s the nature of the NFL. You just can’t line up and throw the football all over the place against these teams, saying “We’re not going to move the pocket; we’re not going to play action or bootleg.”
You don’t see any of that from the Chargers. Phillip is seven yards deep behind the center, and you’re consistently going to beat good defenses doing that, especially in the playoffs. I don’t care if you have Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and all these guys on the outside. They have to really go out there and have an emphasis on keeping it balanced and take their shots when they can.
If you make yourself one dimensional against a defense like the Ravens, you’re going to be one and done in the playoffs.
David Carr is a former Fresno State quarterback, NFL No. 1 draft pick and Super Bowl champion. Now he’s an analyst for the NFL Network and writing a weekly column in collaboration with The Bee’s Robert Kuwada. The column is sponsored by Valley Children’s Hospital.
David Carr answers your questions
Each week, David Carr will answer a reader’s question in his column. Submit your questions by email to sports@fresnobee.com (please put “David Carr” in the subject line)
Comments