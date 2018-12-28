Raiders’ Jordy Nelson enjoyed the success the past few weeks. What’s been different?

The past four weeks has been good stats-wise for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

He’s accumulated 308 receiving yards, thanks to in part of finally having a rapport with quarterback Derek Carr.

“It’s just time. It takes time.” Nelson said this week on having the chemistry with Carr.

“Nothing happens overnight, and we’ll just continue to work at it. It’s chemistry, confidence. ... It just takes time. There’s nothing I was worried about throughout the whole process, and just continue to work at it.”

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Nelson signed a two-year deal with the Raiders in the offseason and said he’ll be back for 2019. He received a $3.6 million bonus this week, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Nelson will look to add to his 661 receiving yards when the Raiders close the season Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden initially didn’t want to talk about bonuses, but went in length about Nelson’s potential return next season.

“Normally when you hand out a bonus for next year’s season, there’s a pretty good chance those guys are coming back,” he said. “If you watched Jordy play carefully the last four weeks when he’s been healthy, you see what he’s capable of doing. I think as we continue to improve this football team around some of the core guys that are here, I think you can even see better and better days ahead. So, yeah, he’ll be back.”

Carr said the reason for the success he’s having with Nelson is “trust, the timing” and “It always takes time to build that.”

In 11 seasons, Nelson has 8,509 yards and 72 touchdowns. He hasn’t had a touchdown since Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 33-year-old said he’s enjoyed his time with the Raiders and is looking forward to helping with “the rebuilding process” and turn it around before he calls it a career.

“Some of these guys want to play until they’re 40. Not me,” Nelson said. “There’s ups and downs. You just stay true to yourself, stay the course and continue to work through the week of practice, and it eventually turns over.”

Carr nearing a first

Carr needs 136 yards to reach the 4,000-yard mark for the first time in his career. He came close twice.

In 2015, he finished with 3,987 yards and in 2016 he had 3,937 before his season short because of a broken fibula against the Colts in Week 16.

Carr also needs 15 completions from breaking Peyton Manning’s record for most completions through a player’s first five seasons.

Also, Carr needs 524 yards to become the franchise’s leading passer.

Players pick up bonuses

In addition to Nelson, linebackers Tahir Whitehead and Kyle Wilber and tight end Lee Smith received roster bonuses this week.

Whitehead received $3.325 million while Wilber ($500,000) and Smith ($1.1 million) also added more before the season finale.

Injury update

Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (concussion) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle) were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Conley practiced fully on Friday, while Hurst was limited.

Conley and Hurst didn’t play in Monday’s 27-14 victory over the Denver Broncos.