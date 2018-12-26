David Carr: Payton is right, NFL needs to expand rosters to improve games

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has recently been making the argument for the need to expand rosters. I’m 100 percent for it. Owners are running out of time to where they can keep rosters in the 40s. They have to bump it up – in the NFL there are 53 players on a roster, but seven are deactivated on game day so only 46 are dressed and available to play.
What often happens is what happened to the Saints – they had only five offensive linemen available by the end of their win over the Carolina Panthers.
It happens every week.
It happened in the Super Bowl when I was with the Giants.
We had a couple of linemen get nicked up and they asked Bear Pascoe if he could play tackle … in the Super Bowl. He said, “Yeah,” but if another lineman had gone down we would have had Bear Pascoe playing right tackle in the Super Bowl against the Patriots.
He came up to me and said, “I might have to play tackle,” and I’m like, “Wait, what?” I just said, “Oh, man, just kick-set early. Hold if you have to.”
It’s a crazy scenario.
There are guys every week who are asked to play unusual positions because of this roster rule. When I was in New York, I would have gone in at tight end if all the tight ends got hurt – the same scenario that Pascoe had. I never played tight end in my life. I know what to do – I can understand why they picked a quarterback, because a quarterback knows what to do and can run the routes and would know who to block … or, who to get run over by.
But think about what that can do to the outcome of that football game.
I don’t think Payton is saying teams need to have 70 guys dressed. The league could go to 50, just have four extra guys on game day.
That would keep those issues from happening and all it’s going to take is for the owners to cut the players another small piece of the pie out of their pockets.
Just give a couple more guys an opportunity. There is not a lack of good football players in the world. So many come into camp, go through OTAs and just never get a chance. If they had an opportunity to be on an active roster and get in a game, they would do well.
One argument against is that it would dilute the level of talent in the league, but expanding rosters would make the game better.
On game day, when you get the list of inactive players, it changes everything. You can almost see the other team tip their hand as to what their game plan is based on who they have active and who they have inactive. If they have active more defensive backs than linebackers you get an idea that they might run more nickel or dime packages. If a team dresses three tight ends or four tight ends, you get an idea about what they’re about to do.
Then, once you get on the field, injuries can put a team in a crucial spot as far as having enough guys to even finish the game the way they want to finish it.
I’ve been in a situation where a receiver pulls a hamstring, another guy gets nicked and one guy already is out and now you’re limited from a personnel standpoint.
Maybe the game plan going in was to throw the ball, but you’re stuck now to where you’re running multiple tight end sets and you’re running stuff that you weren’t necessarily planning to run. It dictates the outcome. It happens every week where a team is severely hindered by personnel.
Some teams dress two quarterbacks and the emergency quarterback is a punter or receiver. There are some odd scenarios that I’ve seen that really shouldn’t happen.
We’re talking about safety, also. If we’re talking about pulling guys out of the game in a concussion protocol or with other injuries, then the league has to be able to give teams more players. If the league can pull a guy off the field and say, “You’re done,” a team can get limited pretty quickly. They might not have a backup at a position. They might have a situation where they have a Bear Pascoe trying to see if he can play tackle.
David Carr is a former Fresno State quarterback, NFL No. 1 draft pick and Super Bowl champion. Now he’s an analyst for the NFL Network and writing a weekly column in collaboration with The Bee’s Robert Kuwada. The column is sponsored by Valley Children’s Hospital.
David Carr answers your questions
Each week, David Carr will answer a reader’s question in his column. Submit your questions by email to sports@fresnobee.com (please put “David Carr” in the subject line)
