Sacks have been a problem for Raiders’ Derek Carr. How he’s coping with that

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been sacked a season-high 47 times this season.

More than usual for his liking after playing his first four years in the NFL with just 91 sacks.

“I didn’t know I was going to get hit the most I’ve ever had,” Carr told reporters this week. “I don’t think any of us saw that happening. We’ve had injuries. We’ve had to move some guys around. It’s just the way it’s been.”

Just this week, right guard Gabe Jackson (elbow) was placed on injured reserve after playing the first 13 games.

Raiders right tackle Donald Penn (groin) was injured earlier in the season and will not play in the last two games, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. He has missed the past 12 games.

Oakland left guard Kelechi Osemele (knee) has missed some time this season, but is likely to play when the Raiders (3-11) host the Denver Broncos (6-8) on Monday night.

Reserve guard Jon Feliciano (calf) was put on injured reserve and rookie Kolton Miller (knee) has been nicked up but played in all 14 games, as well as center Rodney Hudson.

Gruden will tell you that Carr needs to recognize that he must avoid the sacks.

“We’ve got to improve on that,” he said. “Not just the offensive line and the play calling, he’s got to improve on that. He’ll tell you that.”

Carr was sacked a season-high seven times against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 1. Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, he was sacked five times.

Carr’s older brother, David, was sacked an NFL record 76 times in his rookie season in 2002 when he was with the Houston Texans in their inaugural year.

More injury update

It looks like the Raiders will be without cornerback Gareon Conley who is still in concussion protocol.

Gruden said he “has steps to be cleared.”

Cornerback Daryl Worley (shoulder) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle) are questionable, though Worlsey seems like he’ll play, while Hurst’s ankle “is not getting any better,” Gruden said.

Jared Cook nears rare mark

Raiders tight end Jared Cook is having a breakout year. He needs 152 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for the first time in his career.

He would become just the second Raider tight end to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Todd Christensen hit the mark three times, the last in 1983.

What to look for

The Raiders’ defense hasn’t allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards. In fact, it’s been nine weeks since Philip Rivers threw for 339 yards in Week 5.