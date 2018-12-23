How the upcoming move to Las Vegas leaves some of the Raider Nation at odds

Pat Rebello stands in the doorway of her RV in the parking lot of the Coliseum in Oakland before the Raiders played the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 9, 2018. Rebello, a San Leandro resident and an Oakland Raiders fan since the 1960s, said she will not follow the team to Las Vegas. A shirt hanging next to her reads, “Never will I say Las Vegas.” Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com