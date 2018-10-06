Why Raiders’ Derek Carr and Jordy Nelson enjoy having Jared Cook as a teammate

When tight end Jared Cook joined the Oakland Raiders in 2017, quarterback Derek Carr felt like it was Thanksgiving.

“I’m glad we have him,” Carr said. “I’m glad he runs routes for me, blocks for me, all those things. He’s a stud, man. He’s one of the best at what he does in the whole world.”





Cook helped the Raiders to a 45-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns last week with a fourth-quarter touchdown catch that led to a two-point conversion by Jordy Nelson to send the game to overtime.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Oakland Raiders tight end catches a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter of a 45-42 overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Anthony Galaviz agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Nelson was Cook’s teammate in Green Bay in 2016, then followed him to Oakland this season. Nelson said the 6-foot-5 tight end has always taken advantage of his size and his ability to “high-point” a catch, but, “I think the thing that’s impressed me the most this year is the way he’s running after the catch.”

“He’s been determined, running with an attitude and punishing some of the (defensive backs) that end up in his way when he’s down the field,” Nelson added.

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson said the 31-year-old Cook and 32-year-old Marshawn Lynch are having impressive starts to 2018: “Usually you see guys at that age starting to slow down a little bit. We are really excited with both those guys, where they’re at in terms of their legs and their strength and how they are playing right now.”

Cook’s career-highs came in 2011 and 2013 when he was with the Tennessee Titans and then-St. Louis Rams, respectively. He had 759 receiving yards with the Titans and five touchdowns with the Rams.

The 10-year veteran has 370 receiving yards to go along with two touchdowns with the Raiders. He had two touchdowns with the Raiders last season.

For his career, Cook is nearing 5,000 receiving yards (4,938) and 21 touchdowns.