Why Raiders’ Jordy Nelson believes Martavis Bryant is a complete receiver

In just two games with the Oakland Raiders, wide receiver Martavis Bryant has given quarterback Derek Carr another receiving threat.

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson knows what Bryant brings to the field.

“The speed,” he said. “Obviously, teams are going into a game and knowing and understanding where he lines up all the time.”

But there’s more, Nelson said. “He’s a complete receiver, not just someone who’s going to go out there and run fast. All of us need to develop and continue to get the chemistry. Obviously a lot of us are new in here and things are getting better and will continue to work at it.”

Bryant signed in the offseason with the Raiders but was waived in early September.

He rejoined the team after the Raiders’ season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The 26-year-old Bryant has six receptions for 60 yards.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who called Bryant the “white tiger” (more on that later), likes what he has seen lately from the former Clemson standout.





“He’s demanded coverage,” he said. “I think he helps Amari (Cooper) have big days. I think he helps Jordy have big days and I think he made some big plays. Third-down receptions the other day. We tried to get him the ball on a double reverse, or a gimmick play, we didn’t execute it very well but his presence out there is a difference.”

‘White Tiger’?

Gruden explained that when he was coaching in Tampa Bay, the nearby Busch Gardens attraction had a white tiger that mostly stayed quiet in its cage but every once in awhile came out and roared. He thought that description aptly fit his enigmatic receiver of the time, Joey Galloway.

Now, Bryant has the moniker.