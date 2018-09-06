Why Amari Cooper’s ears ‘perk up’ when Raiders teammate Jordy Nelson talks in meetings

When Jordy Nelson talks, Amari Cooper listens.
That’s the way it’s been since Nelson arrived with the Raiders after signing a two-year free-agent contract with Oakland in March.
Cooper knows exactly why he should pay close attention to what Nelson is conveying. After all, Nelson played 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and in his career has 7,848 receiving yards and 69 touchdowns.
“He’s always trying to give advice about the things that they did in Green Bay,” said Cooper, whose Raiders open the season at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.
“Obviously they were really explosive on the offensive side of the ball. Every time he talks, I listen and it always makes sense when he talks. I’m always listening and always adjusting to the things that he tells me because I know it’s something good.”
Nelson has been that way since his arrival and has put his stamp on the locker room amongst receivers Seth Roberts, Brandon LaFell, Keon Hatcher and Dwayne Harris.
“We’re confident in what we’re doing,” Nelson said. “We’ve had a great camp, even if it’s in meetings or walk-through or in actual practice. We’ve been on the same page and understanding the checks. We’re excited to get rolling and actually put it out on the field and see what happens.”
Cooper, 24, is entering his fourth season with the Raiders since getting selected in the first round in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Twice he’s topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark, in his rookie season in 2015 and 2016. Last season, things didn’t go his way as he finished with 680 yards with a career-high seven touchdowns.
Cooper said he just wants to focus “more on the small things” and continue to learn from Nelson.
“It’s added experience to the room,” Cooper said. “Jordy is a bit like me: He doesn’t talk much, but when he does talk, it’s always something important and my ears always perk up.”
Season opener
Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders
When/Time: Monday/Sept. 10
TV: ESPN
