Here’s how the Raiders’ 53-man initial roster might shape up

The Oakland Raiders wrapped up the preseason on Thursday with a 30-19 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
For many, veteran players will now focus on the Los Angeles Rams in the season-opener on Sept. 10 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
But coaches have to figure out the fate of 37 players who will not be on the Raiders’ 53-man roster. The cut is due by 1 p.m. PST Saturday.
Quarterback EJ Manuel got the start in the preseason finale and completed 18 of 22 for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Connor Cook came in and threw his lone touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Here is how the 53-man roster could look under coach Jon Gruden:
QB (2) - Derek Carr, EJ Manuel
RB (5) - Marshawn Lynch, Doug Martin, Jalen Richard, Chris Warren III, Keith Smith.
WR (7) - Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant, Johnny Holton, Marcell Ateman, Dwayne Harris, Seth Roberts.
TE (3) - Jared Cook, Derek Carrier, Lee Smith.
OL (8) - Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson, Donald Penn, Kelechi Osemele, Kolton Miller, Brandon Parker, Jon Feliciano, David Sharpe.
DL (8) - Tank Carradine, Fadol Brown, P.J. Hall, Justin Ellis, Maurice Hurst, Bruce Irvin, Arden Key, Khalil Mack
LB (7) - Emmanuel Lamur, Kyle Wilber, Derrick Johnson, Marquel Lee, Tahir Whithead, James Cowser, Nicholas Morrow.
DB (10) - Rashaan Melvin, Gareon Conley, Karl Joseph, Leon Hall, Daryl Worley, Reggie Nelson, Erik Harris, Marcus Gilchrist, Nick Nelson, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.
K (1) - Eddy Piñeiro
P (1) - Johnny Townsend
LS (1) - Andrew DePaola.
