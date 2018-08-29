Raiders’ Donald Penn speaks on rookies under Jon Gruden, and what they can expect

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn (72) sits on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins,in Miami Gardens, Fla. Penn acknowledged being a big rusty when he got his first game action in more than nine months at an unfamiliar position. He was beaten for a sack on the opening drive for the Raiders and allowed a few other pressures in his first NFL start at right tackle after 170 games and three Pro Bowl selections on the left side. “I was excited to get out there and try it out live,” Penn said.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Lynne Sladky AP