What Gruden said about Raiders’ Warren III and Conley. Derek Carr surprises young fan

Oakland Raiders undrafted rookie running back Chris Warren III continues to shine in the preseason, but there is one thing coach Jon Gruden said he must get better at:
“He’s got to get better without the football,” Gruden said after a 19-15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. “That’s what it’s all about with him. We know he can run, we know he’s powerful and fast and elusive, but he has to get a lot better without the football to be an NFL back.”
The 6-foot-2, 246-pound Warren III from University of Texas finished with 16 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s exhibition game.
Even NFL analyst Nate Burleson was impressed with Warren.
“He walked on the field and I thought he was a defensive lineman,” Burleson said on air during the game. “He’s a powerful runner. It’s hard to get an angle on a guy like that.”
Gruden on Conley — A welcome sight for the Raiders was two-year cornerback Gareon Conley getting his first game action this season after nursing a hip injury at the start of training camp.
Conley missed all but two games of his rookie season because of a shin injury.
“I think we had him out there for eight or nine plays,” Gruden said. “I think he had a PB (pass breakup). He was involved with a tackle and it’s good to get his boat back in the water. We need him.”
Carr’s gift — Before the game, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr surprised a teenage boy when he signed a hat and his No. 4 jersey.
