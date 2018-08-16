After a recent setback, Raiders’ Gareon Conley is back. How ready is he?

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley came down hard with wide receiver Martavis Bryant after a pass from Derek Carr at training camp on Wednesday.
Don’t worry, Raiders fans. Both Conley and Bryant got up, and all was good.
Afterward, Conley left little doubt when he thinks he’ll be able to play in a game: “I’m ready,” he said.
It’s likely Conley will see his first action Saturday when the Raiders face the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on the NFL Network.
The Raiders, who didn’t practice Thursday as they broke training camp in Napa, are happy to have Conley back after he missed two weeks with a hip strain sustained on the first day of camp July 27.
“It’s a credit to this training staff and me putting in rehab work,” Conley said. “Just getting (injury) was real frustrating, but all the coaches and all my teammates kept my head high.”
He missed almost of his rookie season because of a shin injury, playing in two games with the last being against the Washington Redskins. In two games, the 6-foot Conley had five tackles and a pass deflection.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden is excited to have Conley back on the field and sees a lot of potential in him.
“It’s great to see Gareon out there,” Gruden said. “He healed quicker than anybody expected. It’s a credit to him and our training staff. We need him to get some work. He’s had a terrible injury he had to rehab from. But man is he a good player. When he’s feeling good, you can see why we picked him No. 1 overall.”
The Raiders selected Conley in the first round, 24th overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Conley said it was “frustrating” to have a setback at camp, but he’s looking forward to helping out teammates like cornerback Rashaan Melvin and Leon Hall.
“That’s kind of like what I went through in college, was me and two other guys competing for spots,” Conley said. “It makes the competition higher, makes the team better. I talk to (Melvin) a lot. We are always talking about plays every time we come off the field. We talk about what we got, and Leon is always helping me, too.”
